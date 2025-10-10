[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 09, 2025

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 10, 2025 — Crypto Market Extends Losses as Liquidations Surge; ETH Drops Under $4K, BTC Steady Above $120K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 10. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The cryptocurrency market saw broad losses over the past 24 hours, with the Layer-2 sector plunging 7.6%. Mantle (MNT) tumbled 17.74% after strong gains yesterday, while Zora (ZORA) defied the downturn with a 50.76% surge. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 2.21%, dropping below $4,400, and Bitcoin (BTC) eased 0.69% but stayed above $120,000. The CeFi, DeFi, and Meme sectors also declined, while select tokens like Dash (DASH) and Zcash (ZEC) bucked the broader downtrend with double-digit gains.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

