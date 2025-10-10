[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 09, 2025

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 10, 2025 — Crypto Market Extends Losses as Liquidations Surge; ETH Drops Under $4K, BTC Steady Above $120K
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 10. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The cryptocurrency market saw broad losses over the past 24 hours, with the Layer-2 sector plunging 7.6%. Mantle (MNT) tumbled 17.74% after strong gains yesterday, while Zora (ZORA) defied the downturn with a 50.76% surge. Ethereum (ETH) slipped 2.21%, dropping below $4,400, and Bitcoin (BTC) eased 0.69% but stayed above $120,000. The CeFi, DeFi, and Meme sectors also declined, while select tokens like Dash (DASH) and Zcash (ZEC) bucked the broader downtrend with double-digit gains.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
- XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story
- Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
- Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
SWIFT Partners with ETH to Challenge Ripple, While XRP Investors Turn to COME Mining Cloud Mining for Fresh Opportunities
