[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 08. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

Crypto market pulled back slightly today with Bitcoin dropping from its all-time high of $126,000 to around $121,200, while Ethereum fell over 5% to trade below $4,500. The overall market declined by more than 3% in the past 24 hours. Among top gainers, BNB jumped 4.8% to $1,278 followed by ZRX (+3.13%) and ZRO (+3.11%). NEAR and IOTA also posted modest gains. On the flip side, W led losses with a 4.48% drop, followed by FLOKI (-2.63%), STX (-2.28%), WLD (-1.17%), and SNX (-1.07%).

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

