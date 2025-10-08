[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 08, 2025 – Bitcoin Slips to $121K as Crypto Rally Cools — Correction Ahead?
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 08. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market pulled back slightly today with Bitcoin dropping from its all-time high of $126,000 to around $121,200, while Ethereum fell over 5% to trade below $4,500. The overall market declined by more than 3% in the past 24 hours. Among top gainers, BNB jumped 4.8% to $1,278 followed by ZRX (+3.13%) and ZRO (+3.11%). NEAR and IOTA also posted modest gains. On the flip side, W led losses with a 4.48% drop, followed by FLOKI (-2.63%), STX (-2.28%), WLD (-1.17%), and SNX (-1.07%).
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
- Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23,
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
2025-10-07 22:28:00,
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
- Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
Blockchain News
Real Estate Giant Opendoor to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Home Buying, CEO Confirms
2025-10-06 20:57:23,
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Upcoming Technical Upgrades Could Change Everything – $1,000 SOL Could Be Weeks Away
2025-10-07 22:28:00,
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors