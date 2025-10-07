[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 07, 2025 – Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $126K Amid Political Stalemate, $150K in Sight

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 07. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto market remains in a bullish phase led by Bitcoin’s all-time high rally, as the leading cryptocurrency surged past $126,000 during early Asian trading hours before stabilizing near $123,800. Ethereum continues to hold firm above the $4,500 mark, up over 10% in the past week. XRP is trading around $2.99 with modest weekly gains, while BNB has climbed to $1,225, maintaining its strong 17% rise over the week. Solana also remains resilient at $233, up more than 10% in seven days.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.