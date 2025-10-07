[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 07, 2025 – Bitcoin Hits All-Time High Above $126K Amid Political Stalemate, $150K in Sight
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 07. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Crypto market remains in a bullish phase led by Bitcoin’s all-time high rally, as the leading cryptocurrency surged past $126,000 during early Asian trading hours before stabilizing near $123,800. Ethereum continues to hold firm above the $4,500 mark, up over 10% in the past week. XRP is trading around $2.99 with modest weekly gains, while BNB has climbed to $1,225, maintaining its strong 17% rise over the week. Solana also remains resilient at $233, up more than 10% in seven days.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11,
