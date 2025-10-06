BTC $123,984.99 -1.04%
ETH $4,540.01 -0.80%
SOL $232.06 -1.11%
PEPE $0.0000098 -2.14%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.27%
DOGE $0.25 -2.95%
XRP $2.98 -1.77%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 06, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $124K, Ethereum Trades Above $4.5K as Bullish Momentum Grows

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 06. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Live crypto news today

Crypto market is showing extremely bullish signals with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high over the weekend and currently holding steady near $123,800, while Ethereum trades above $4,530. According to Coinglass, $428 million in liquidations took place in the past 24 hours, including $186 million from longs and $243 million from shorts. Bitcoin positions saw $54.4 million in long liquidations and $144 million in shorts, while Ethereum recorded $34.9 million in long and $41.6 million in short liquidations.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Market Overview

Market Cap
$4,422,765,071,077
7.45
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
Morgan Stanley Wealth Unit Advises 2% to 4% Crypto Allocation In Portfolios
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-06 02:37:15
Blockchain News
Russian Central Bank to Launch ‘Large-scale Audit of Nation’s Crypto Holdings’
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-05 23:30:00
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
