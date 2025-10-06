[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 06, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $124K, Ethereum Trades Above $4.5K as Bullish Momentum Grows

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 06. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto market is showing extremely bullish signals with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high over the weekend and currently holding steady near $123,800, while Ethereum trades above $4,530. According to Coinglass, $428 million in liquidations took place in the past 24 hours, including $186 million from longs and $243 million from shorts. Bitcoin positions saw $54.4 million in long liquidations and $144 million in shorts, while Ethereum recorded $34.9 million in long and $41.6 million in short liquidations.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.



