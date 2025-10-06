[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 06, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $124K, Ethereum Trades Above $4.5K as Bullish Momentum Grows
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 06. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Crypto market is showing extremely bullish signals with Bitcoin hitting an all-time high over the weekend and currently holding steady near $123,800, while Ethereum trades above $4,530. According to Coinglass, $428 million in liquidations took place in the past 24 hours, including $186 million from longs and $243 million from shorts. Bitcoin positions saw $54.4 million in long liquidations and $144 million in shorts, while Ethereum recorded $34.9 million in long and $41.6 million in short liquidations.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: After ATH, Only $128,000 Stands Between BTC and an Exponential Rise to $160,000
2025-10-05 14:57:33,
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29,
