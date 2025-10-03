[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 03, 2025 – Bitcoin Briefly Tops $121K as BNB, ETH, and Solana Rally Amid U.S. Gov’t Shutdown
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 03. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto markets surged despite the U.S. government shutdown, with Bitcoin briefly crossing $121,000 during early Asian trading hours. BNB soared past $1,000 to hit an all-time high, Ethereum neared $4,400, and Solana rallied above $224, fueling optimism across the digital asset sector amid “Uptober” rally.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
- Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00,
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
- Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start
- XRP Price Prediction: SWIFT Partners With Ethereum Firm – Is Ripple Losing the Payments Race It Started?
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00,
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors