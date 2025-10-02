[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 02, 2025 – Bitcoin Nears $119K as Dollar Slide Fuels ‘Uptober’ Rally
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 02. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market is showing bullish signals today with Bitcoin crossing above $118,000, gaining 4% in the past 24 hours to reach a high of $118,856. The “Uptober” rally lifted the broader market, pushing total crypto capitalization up 4.6% to $4.17 trillion. Ethereum surged 6.1% to $4,385, while XRP climbed 5.6% to $2.97.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
- SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?
- Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start
2025-10-01 22:45:00,
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
- SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?
- Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 1, 2025
- Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start
2025-10-01 22:45:00,
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors