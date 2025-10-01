[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 01, 2025 – Spot Solana ETF Approval Seen as Early as Next Week, Altcoins Expected to Rally
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 01. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market is holding key levels as Bitcoin remained above $114,000 and ETH above $4,100. Attention is now shifting to the altcoin market, with expectations of a rally as next week is seen as a possible approval timeframe for a spot Solana ETF, according to ETF experts. SOL traded around $207, down 1.7% on the day, while other major altcoins including XRP, BNB, and ETH also saw mild declines. With further altcoin ETF approvals anticipated in the near future, traders are closely watching for a potential breakout.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- SEC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETF Filings – Why?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Says BTC Could Hit Record Highs Soon – Thanks to a Major Shift in U.S. Policy
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
2025-09-30 21:54:21,
