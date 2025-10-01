BTC $114,672.62 0.54%
Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 01, 2025 – Spot Solana ETF Approval Seen as Early as Next Week, Altcoins Expected to Rally

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 01. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 01, 2025 – Spot Solana ETF Approval Seen as Early as Next Week — Altcoin Market Braces for Rally

The crypto market is holding key levels as Bitcoin remained above $114,000 and ETH above $4,100. Attention is now shifting to the altcoin market, with expectations of a rally as next week is seen as a possible approval timeframe for a spot Solana ETF, according to ETF experts. SOL traded around $207, down 1.7% on the day, while other major altcoins including XRP, BNB, and ETH also saw mild declines. With further altcoin ETF approvals anticipated in the near future, traders are closely watching for a potential breakout.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017
2025-09-30 21:54:21
,
by Harvey Hunter
Ethereum News
BitMine Stock Surges 6% as Ethereum Holdings Hit a Staggering $11 Billion – But There’s a Catch
2025-09-29 17:35:26
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 16:13:42
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Uptober Push BTC Beyond $120K This Time?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-01 04:23:08
Altcoin News
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-01 03:20:41
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
