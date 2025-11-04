BTC $106,836.92 -0.70%
ETH $3,626.50 -2.89%
SOL $165.37 -6.51%
PEPE $0.0000057 -6.53%
SHIB $0.0000092 -4.23%
DOGE $0.16 -2.46%
XRP $2.34 -3.65%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 04, 2025 – Alibaba’s Qwen3 Takes Lead in AI Crypto Trading Contest With Stable BTC Strategy; DeepSeek Slips to Second

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, November 04. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 04, 2025 – Alibaba's Qwen3 Takes Lead in AI Crypto Trading Contest With Stable BTC Strategy; DeepSeek Slips to Second

The first season of the “AI Crypto Trading Competition” has wrapped up, with Qwen3 securing the top spot thanks to a disciplined all-in BTC strategy that minimized drawdowns during recent volatility. Qwen3 ended with a 20% overall return, holding BTC at an average price of $105,800. DeepSeek, despite hedging with a short DOGE position, saw its long exposure reduce profits, bringing its capital back close to its initial $10,000, placing it second. Meanwhile, GPT5 and Gemini, both holding short-biased strategies, staged slight recoveries but continued to sit at the bottom of the rankings.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.



