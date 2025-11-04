[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 04, 2025 – Alibaba’s Qwen3 Takes Lead in AI Crypto Trading Contest With Stable BTC Strategy; DeepSeek Slips to Second

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, November 04. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Author Jai Pratap



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The first season of the “AI Crypto Trading Competition” has wrapped up, with Qwen3 securing the top spot thanks to a disciplined all-in BTC strategy that minimized drawdowns during recent volatility. Qwen3 ended with a 20% overall return, holding BTC at an average price of $105,800. DeepSeek, despite hedging with a short DOGE position, saw its long exposure reduce profits, bringing its capital back close to its initial $10,000, placing it second. Meanwhile, GPT5 and Gemini, both holding short-biased strategies, staged slight recoveries but continued to sit at the bottom of the rankings.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.







