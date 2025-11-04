[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 04, 2025 – Alibaba’s Qwen3 Takes Lead in AI Crypto Trading Contest With Stable BTC Strategy; DeepSeek Slips to Second
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, November 04. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The first season of the “AI Crypto Trading Competition” has wrapped up, with Qwen3 securing the top spot thanks to a disciplined all-in BTC strategy that minimized drawdowns during recent volatility. Qwen3 ended with a 20% overall return, holding BTC at an average price of $105,800. DeepSeek, despite hedging with a short DOGE position, saw its long exposure reduce profits, bringing its capital back close to its initial $10,000, placing it second. Meanwhile, GPT5 and Gemini, both holding short-biased strategies, staged slight recoveries but continued to sit at the bottom of the rankings.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- [LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
- US Senators Push to Finalize Crypto Market Bill as Shutdown Standoff Deepens: Report
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – November 3, 2025
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Kiyosaki’s Crash Warning the Catalyst for a Major BTC Price Movement?
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Prospect: After the Washout, the Soil Looks Richer
2025-10-15 21:39:07,
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025
2025-11-03 22:30:00,
