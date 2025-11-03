[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, November 3. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market saw broad declines, with the AI sector leading losses after sliding 4.8% in the past 24 hours. Virtuals Protocol and ChainOpera AI each dropped over 10%, though 0G managed to rise nearly 4%. Bitcoin and Ethereum remained range-bound, with BTC hovering around $108,000 and ETH slipping below $3,800. Across other sectors, movements were mixed, Dash surged over 33% in the PayFi segment, ICP jumped 20% among Layer 1s, and zkSync rallied more than 30% in Layer 2s despite the sector overall falling nearly 2%. Meanwhile, meme and DeFi tokens continued to drift lower amid cautious market sentiment.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.