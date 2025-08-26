[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 26, 2025 – $940M in Crypto Liquidated as Bitcoin Drops Below $110K Amid Macro Pressures
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 26. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
The crypto market is showing bearish signals today as the entire crypto market cap is down over 4%. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, triggering nearly $940 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, out of which $800 million are long positions. Ethereum is also losing momentum after weeks of outperformance. Market fragility is being amplified by heavy ETF outflows, collapsing transaction fees, and thin liquidity, even as sovereign and institutional players quietly accumulate exposure.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
