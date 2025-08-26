BTC $110,080.07 -1.13%
ETH $4,427.09 -3.40%
SOL $188.48 -5.50%
PEPE $0.0000098 -4.74%
SHIB $0.000012 -2.18%
DOGE $0.21 -4.51%
XRP $2.92 -0.61%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 26, 2025 – $940M in Crypto Liquidated as Bitcoin Drops Below $110K Amid Macro Pressures

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 26. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 26, 2025 – $940M in Crypto Liquidated as Bitcoin Drops Below $110K Amid Macro Pressures

The crypto market is showing bearish signals today as the entire crypto market cap is down over 4%. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, triggering nearly $940 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours, out of which $800 million are long positions. Ethereum is also losing momentum after weeks of outperformance. Market fragility is being amplified by heavy ETF outflows, collapsing transaction fees, and thin liquidity, even as sovereign and institutional players quietly accumulate exposure.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,001,396,300,542
0.42
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Pantera Capital Plans $1.25B Raise to Build Nasdaq-Listed Solana Vehicle
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-26 06:30:23
Altcoin News
Thomson Reuters Heiress Reportedly Lost Millions in Psychic-Tied Crypto Scheme
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-26 05:45:11
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
