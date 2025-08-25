BTC $112,997.54 -1.88%
ETH $4,726.19 -1.33%
SOL $208.71 -0.71%
PEPE $0.000010 -2.94%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.27%
DOGE $0.23 -2.35%
XRP $3.02 -0.88%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.15
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K

Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash, ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K

Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin recovering from a flash crash to below $110,000 after a whale dumped 24,000 BTC worth over $2.7 billion. Ethereum is holding just above $4,700 after briefly crossing $4,900 to notch a new all-time high, while XRP continues to trade above $3. Overall, the crypto market cap has shed around 1% in the last 24 hours, with more than half a billion dollars in liquidations shaking leveraged traders.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Breaking These Key Resistance Levels Could Bring Another 10% Rise
2025-08-23 10:21:51
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Ethereum News
Ethereum Sets Fresh High, Edges Toward $5,000 After Powell’s Dovish Jackson Hole Speech
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-08-25 03:53:16
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-08-25 03:49:07
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
