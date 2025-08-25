[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K

Author Jai Pratap Author Jai Pratap About Author Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 25, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin recovering from a flash crash to below $110,000 after a whale dumped 24,000 BTC worth over $2.7 billion. Ethereum is holding just above $4,700 after briefly crossing $4,900 to notch a new all-time high, while XRP continues to trade above $3. Overall, the crypto market cap has shed around 1% in the last 24 hours, with more than half a billion dollars in liquidations shaking leveraged traders.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

