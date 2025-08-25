[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin recovering from a flash crash to below $110,000 after a whale dumped 24,000 BTC worth over $2.7 billion. Ethereum is holding just above $4,700 after briefly crossing $4,900 to notch a new all-time high, while XRP continues to trade above $3. Overall, the crypto market cap has shed around 1% in the last 24 hours, with more than half a billion dollars in liquidations shaking leveraged traders.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Price Analysis
China's DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
Price Analysis
