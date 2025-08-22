[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Steadies Ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole Speech; BTC at $113K, ETH Near $4.3K
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 22. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market is holding key levels ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later today. Bitcoin is trading at $113,000 after dipping to $112,000 overnight, while Ethereum remains near the $4,300 mark, little changed in the past 24 hours. OKB continues its sharp rally, briefly crossing $250 and gaining 158% over the past week. Meanwhile, XRP trades at $2.86, down 8% over the same period.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
- Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, ETH, and SOL for the End of Summer 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41,
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15,
