Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Steadies Ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole Speech; BTC at $113K, ETH Near $4.3K

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 22. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 22, 2025

Crypto market is holding key levels ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later today. Bitcoin is trading at $113,000 after dipping to $112,000 overnight, while Ethereum remains near the $4,300 mark, little changed in the past 24 hours. OKB continues its sharp rally, briefly crossing $250 and gaining 158% over the past week. Meanwhile, XRP trades at $2.86, down 8% over the same period.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
