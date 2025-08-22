[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 22, 2025 – Crypto Market Steadies Ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole Speech; BTC at $113K, ETH Near $4.3K

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 22. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto market is holding key levels ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole later today. Bitcoin is trading at $113,000 after dipping to $112,000 overnight, while Ethereum remains near the $4,300 mark, little changed in the past 24 hours. OKB continues its sharp rally, briefly crossing $250 and gaining 158% over the past week. Meanwhile, XRP trades at $2.86, down 8% over the same period.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.