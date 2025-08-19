[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 19, 2025 – $400M Wiped Out in Crypto Liquidations as Bitcoin Drops Below $115K on Macro Concerns
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 19. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market continues to be in slight bearish mode as Bitcoin slipped below $115,000 and Ethereum fell under $4,200, contributing to over $400 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours. Most sectors saw declines, with DeFi and Meme tokens dropping more than 2%, while the PayFi sector remained relatively resilient. Despite the broader downturn, OKB and POL bucked the trend with notable gains.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Exec Says XRPL Is Perfect for “Real-World Assets” – Trillions of Dollars Coming to XRP?
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
