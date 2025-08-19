[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 19, 2025 – $400M Wiped Out in Crypto Liquidations as Bitcoin Drops Below $115K on Macro Concerns

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 19. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

The crypto market continues to be in slight bearish mode as Bitcoin slipped below $115,000 and Ethereum fell under $4,200, contributing to over $400 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours. Most sectors saw declines, with DeFi and Meme tokens dropping more than 2%, while the PayFi sector remained relatively resilient. Despite the broader downturn, OKB and POL bucked the trend with notable gains.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.