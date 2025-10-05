BTC $124,895.09 2.03%
Bitcoin News

[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Market
Analysts opinions vary from extremely bullish, to more conservative as Bitcoin sets new price records.
Hristina Yordanova
Hristina Yordanova
Hristina, the Managing Editor at Cryptonews.com, has a rich background in crypto journalism spanning almost a decade. She previously contributed to Cointelegraph, DappRadar, and CoinMarketCap,...

Bitcoin surged to an all-time high above $125,000 early on October 5th, shattering its previous price record and marking a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency that has captivated investors and skeptics alike since its inception in 2009.

Trading volumes across major exchanges surged dramatically as the news spread, with analysts attributing the rally to a confluence of factors, including increased institutional adoption, favorable regulatory developments, and growing concerns about inflation in traditional currencies.

Wall Street has taken notice. Major financial institutions that once dismissed Bitcoin as a speculative bubble have quietly been accumulating positions, while exchange-traded funds tracking the cryptocurrency have seen record inflows in recent months. The rally has vindicated long-term holders while raising fresh questions about market sustainability and the potential for further gains. Tune in below to follow the latest analysis and opinions on Bitcoin price movements.

Live Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?

Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 3, 2025
2025-10-03 10:23:42
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Miners Diverge: CleanSpark Amasses $1.6B in BTC as Rival Riot Sells – Why?
2025-10-03 20:06:05
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
Bitcoin
BTC
$124,895
2.03 %
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Massive Liquidity Inflows Boost Confidence – Is SOL Next to Hit an ATH?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-04 15:29:38
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: $4,500 Reclaimed – Why Rising Rate Cut Expectations Are Now Fueling ETH’s Momentum
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-04 14:08:24
