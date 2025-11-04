BTC $104,366.91 -1.90%
ETH $3,560.12 -1.37%
SOL $163.62 -2.68%
PEPE $0.0000057 -1.06%
SHIB $0.0000092 -1.74%
DOGE $0.16 -0.71%
XRP $2.31 -2.15%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Tracker: Is BTC Going To Hold or Fall Below $100K Today?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
BTC slips toward critical support after breaking below $103K, as liquidity avoids crypto and macro tailwinds fail to lift digital assets despite the Fed’s rate cuts and QT wind-down.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Tracker: Is BTC Going To Hold or Fall Below $100K Today?

Bitcoin is facing significant pressure on November 4, sliding below $103,000 after losing the crucial 85th percentile cost basis (~$109K), a level that has historically acted as strong support during macro-driven pullbacks.

BTC now trades around $103K, with analysts focusing on the next major threshold at the 75th percentile cost basis (~$99K), a zone that previously halted deeper corrections. The weakness persists despite macro conditions that should have supported risk assets.

Crypto continues to underperform equities even after the Federal Reserve’s 25 bps rate cut and its plan to end quantitative tightening (QT) by December.

While the S&P 500 is up 1.66% over the past month and 16.76% YTD, Bitcoin has fallen over 15% in the last 30 days and is up just 4.2% YTD. Liquidity is expanding globally — U.S. M2 has grown by more than $2 trillion since mid-2023 — yet almost none of it is reaching crypto.

ETF inflows remain stalled, digital asset treasury activity across major tokens has dried up, and more than $19 billion in leverage was flushed around the last FOMC event.

Wintermute’s November 2025 report notes that a return of ETF or DAT flows will be essential for any meaningful recovery.

Altcoins have suffered even steeper declines. Over the past week, gaming tokens are down 21%, layer-2s 19%, memecoins 18%, and mid- and small-caps 15–16%. Only AI and DePIN tokens show relative resilience, dropping just 3–4% on the strength of TAO.

Analysts warn this downturn is not a typical “buy the dip” setup but a broader test of liquidity resilience, worsened by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which the CBO estimates is erasing $7–14 billion in economic output.

On-chain data shows this fiscal freeze is already constricting Bitcoin’s liquidity profile. The key question now is whether Bitcoin can defend the $100K psychological barrier, or if deteriorating conditions will force a retest of $99K support. Stay tuned for live price updates as volatility intensifies.

Stay tuned for live price updates and real-time market reactions as volatility accelerates.

BTC Drops Below $103K – Is Sub-$100K Coming?

Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025
2025-11-03 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Only 2% Away From a Major Breakout Zone – Big Move is About to Begin
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-11-04 08:59:39
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-11-04 13:12:07
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-11-04 13:38:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-11-04 14:34:05
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$104,367
1.90 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,656,407,058,854
-8.76
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025
2025-11-03 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
2025-11-03 15:11:08
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Only 2% Away From a Major Breakout Zone – Big Move is About to Begin
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-11-04 08:59:39
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-11-04 13:12:07
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-11-04 13:38:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-11-04 01:51:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-11-04 14:34:05
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Asia Market Open: Bitcoin Declines 2% as Selling Momentum Carries Over From October
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-11-04 04:35:43
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Veterans Are Offloading BTC, Raising Market Jitters — Here Are the Details
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-11-03 05:45:54
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors