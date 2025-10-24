BTC $111,196.52 2.04%
Price Analysis

[LIVE] Altcoin Price Watch, October 24 – Latest News and Price Updates for the Top Trending Altcoins Today

Altcoins Cryptocurrency Ethereum Solana XRP
Altcoins post mild gains on October 24 as Ethereum, Solana, and BNB rebound from recent lows, hinting at cautious recovery amid persistent Bitcoin dominance.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Altcoin Price

The altcoin market is showing tentative signs of recovery on October 24, with major tokens posting modest gains following a week of sustained pressure. Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $3,950, up around 2%, while Solana (SOL) has rebounded toward $192, and Binance Coin (BNB) hovers around $1,126 amid improving sentiment across risk assets.

Market analysts attribute the mild rebound to short-term relief buying and expectations of an easing macro environment ahead of next week’s U.S. economic data releases. However, caution remains widespread, with several strategists warning that the long-awaited “altseason” may still be months away, as Bitcoin dominance continues to hover above 57%, drawing capital away from mid- and small-cap tokens.

Despite the subdued outlook, technical indicators for leading altcoins point to potential stabilization. Ethereum shows near-term support between $3,850 and $3,900, while Solana’s key level sits around $185. A sustained break above $4,150 for ETH or $200 for SOL could signal the start of a broader recovery phase.

Follow this page for live altcoin price updates, technical shifts, and market news throughout the day as traders navigate an uncertain but gradually improving environment across the crypto market.

Key Price Updates: Altcoins Are Preparing for Their Season

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

