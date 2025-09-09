Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

Anthropic's Claude AI sees promising price growth in the coming months for holders of XRP, Pudgy Penguins and Dogecoin.

Anthropic’s advanced language model, Claude AI, predicts that XRP, Pudgy Penguins, and Dogecoin could generate strong gains for investors heading into the holiday season.

Market trends seem to support this outlook. At the end of last month, Bitcoin surged to a record-breaking $124,128, eclipsing its previous high of $122,838 reached only weeks earlier. That rally slowed, however, once July’s inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics came in hotter than expected.

On the regulatory side, President Trump recently approved the GENIUS Act, the country’s first comprehensive law for stablecoins, requiring them to be fully backed by reserves. Simultaneously, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, a broad reform plan designed to modernize securities laws and provide blockchain firms with clearer guidance.

These developments have many analysts pointing to the potential start of a new bull run. If Claude’s forecasts are on target, XRP, Pudgy Penguins, and Dogecoin could find themselves at the forefront of the next major wave of meme coins and altcoins.

XRP (Ripple): Claude Predicts a Possible 17x Run Toward $50

Claude AI predicts that XRP ($XRP) may climb as high as $50 by late 2025, nearly 17x its current value around $3.

The coin has already shown resilience, peaking at $3.65 on July 18 and breaking past its 2018 record of $3.40 before easing back by about 18%.

Ripple’s global reach continues to grow. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund endorsed XRP as a promising option for cross-border payments in developing regions.

Earlier this year, Ripple also resolved its prolonged dispute with the SEC after the agency abandoned its case, cementing the 2023 ruling that retail XRP trades are not securities sales. This outcome provided clarity and confidence not just for Ripple but for major altcoins more broadly.

Claude’s conservative scenario puts XRP between $3.20 and $5, while its bullish outlook sets $50 as a stretch target contingent on the US approval of spot XRP ETFs.

Technical readings back this up: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 55, signaling that selling pressure is over and there is rising buying momentum. Additionally, the appearance of several bullish flag formations across its support and resistance lines over the year indicates the probability of further upside.

Over the past year, XRP has gained 467%, pipping market leaders Bitcoin (104%) and Ethereum (88%).

Pengu ($PENGU): Cross-chain Penguin Token is Now Solana’s Biggest Meme Coin. Claude AI Predicts Further Growth Yet

Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU), expanded to Solana from Ethereum back in December but is already now the largest meme coin on Solana with a market cap just shy of $2.2 billion.

Currently priced at $0.03465 after rallying 18% in the past week, PENGU is now the fifth-largest meme coin in crypto. As of this writing, it’s trading 49% short of its all-time high of $0.06845, set on December 17, 2024.

Its RSI has dropped to 57 and is trending lower, suggesting that there is plenty of headroom left for growth in the short to mid-term as investors continue to target the psychological $0.05 level, which would clear the token above previous resistance levels.

Technical patterns are also worth watching. Between January and April, PENGU formed a bullish descending wedge, a setup often linked to bullish reversals.

Claude’s outlook sees the token potentially making a push toward $0.0791 by New Year if momentum continues. This would mean a 123% in 5 months, more than doubling from current price.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The Original Meme Coin Still Commands the Market

Launched in 2013 as a parody, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has grown into a top ten crypto, capitalizing $36.3 billion of the $4 trillion market. Its staying power stems from a dedicated community and its use as a payment option across a growing number of platforms.

Although DOGE frequently tracks Bitcoin’s movements, its deep liquidity and strong base of supporters have helped it weather multiple market cycles. Currently trading around $0.2417, it has doubled in value over the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

After hitting an RSI of 80 in July, Dogecoin cooled almost to 40 in the midst of a market-wide selloff last month, although it’s now back up to 60, indicating rapidly growing buying momentum. While its large market cap ties its movements to major cryptos, DOGE has a history of sudden, outsized rallies.

Analysts have noted falling wedge patterns forming between November and April, again in mid-July, and once more in August, a recurring sign of possible upward moves.

Claude’s high-end projection sees DOGE at $0.39 by year’s end, which would be a tidy 62% increase. However, it is a little underwhelming for the “Doge Army” for whom the idea of Dogecoin reaching $1 remains a long-standing rallying cry.

Adoption continues to grow as well. Tesla now accepts DOGE for select merchandise, and major platforms like PayPal and Revolut allow Dogecoin transfers.

