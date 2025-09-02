BTC $109,009.32 -0.15%
ETH $4,293.12 -2.30%
SOL $198.87 -0.68%
PEPE $0.0000094 -1.78%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.43%
DOGE $0.20 -3.43%
XRP $2.78 0.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.66
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Lax Crypto Oversight May Have Cost Ukraine $10B, RUSI Warns

Regulation Russia Ukraine
RUSI warns that without urgent regulatory reforms, Ukraine could see its financial system further exploited, while continuing to lose vital tax income.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Lax Crypto Oversight May Have Cost Ukraine $10B, RUSI Warns

Ukraine may be missing out on at least $10 billion in stolen funds and lost tax revenue due to insufficient regulation of its crypto sector, according to a report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a UK-based security think tank.

Key Takeaways:

  • Ukraine could be losing over $10 billion due to weak crypto regulation and rising illicit activity.
  • RUSI warns that unchecked OTC markets and money mule networks are exploiting wartime vulnerabilities.
  • Ukraine must align with EU and FATF standards by 2025 or risk further financial and regulatory setbacks.

The report, released this week, paints a stark picture of Ukraine’s crypto landscape, where over-the-counter (OTC) markets, illicit finance, and wartime vulnerabilities have turned the country into a growing hub for money laundering and cyber-enabled crime.

RUSI Warns Ukraine Risks Further Financial Exploitation Without Crypto Reforms

RUSI warns that without urgent regulatory reforms, Ukraine could see its financial system further exploited, while continuing to lose vital tax income.

“Ukraine-specific risks are primarily connected with the OTC activities in the country, its role as a threat hub, and the role of crypto in funding procurement of sanctioned components for the Russian military,” the report states.

Despite adopting a Law on Virtual Assets in early 2022, just days before the Russian invasion, Ukraine has yet to implement the legislation due to the absence of a corresponding tax bill.

Under its EU accession roadmap, Ukraine must align its crypto rules with EU standards by the end of 2025.

Failure to comply could see the country’s status downgraded by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), further complicating its fight against financial crime.

The report also highlights how domestic criminal networks, such as “money mule” schemes, are costing the country an estimated $24 million each month.

These networks exploit vulnerable citizens, offering as little as $120 to launder money through their bank accounts.

Telegram-based drug trafficking operations paid in crypto and attempts to target Ukrainian soldiers were also flagged as serious concerns.

RUSI calls on Ukraine to narrow its crypto focus to strategic assets like stablecoins, adopt clearer rules to separate legitimate businesses from illicit actors, and streamline its regulatory framework to prevent overreach and corruption.

Russian-Linked Crypto Laundering Spreads Beyond Ukraine

The warning comes amid a broader regional trend, with Russian-linked crypto laundering activities being tracked in Kyrgyzstan and elsewhere.

In recent months, the UK and US have imposed sanctions on networks tied to the rouble-pegged stablecoin A7A5 and exchanges suspected of continuing Garantex’s operations.

In July, it was reported that Russian entities are exploiting Kyrgyzstan’s crypto infrastructure to bypass international sanctions and procure dual-use goods for use in Ukraine.

There have also been parallels between Kyrgyz-based platforms and the sanctioned Russian exchange Garantex.

After Garantex was disrupted by law enforcement in March 2025, new entities like Grinex and Meer, both registered in Kyrgyzstan, exhibited similar transaction patterns and behavior.

Grinex, which began facilitating withdrawals using a Russian stablecoin called A7A5 shortly after the Garantex takedown, was registered within weeks of A7A5 issuer Old Vector, further suggesting coordination.

Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,952,755,596,356
-3.29
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Alpenglow Upgrade Passes With 99% Support – Is Solana About to Leave ETH in the Dust?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 13:18:39
Press Releases
Siton Mining Has Created a Dual Model for XRP, Enabling Users to “Mine” BTC Using XRP
2025-09-02 13:08:28
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors