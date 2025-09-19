BTC $116,933.45 -0.24%
ETH $4,542.68 -1.17%
SOL $244.17 -0.99%
PEPE $0.000011 -3.17%
SHIB $0.000013 -1.60%
DOGE $0.27 -1.87%
XRP $3.04 -2.13%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.28
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Latin America’s Largest Digital Bank Nubank Eyes Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins

Adoption Latin America Stablecoin
Nubank vice-chairman and former Brazilian central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto revealed the bank’s plans to pilot stablecoin-based payments.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Latin America’s Largest Digital Bank Eyes Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins

Nubank, the biggest digital bank in Latin America, is preparing to integrate dollar-pegged stablecoins into its payment ecosystem, starting with credit card transactions.

Key Takeaways:

  • Nubank plans to pilot dollar-pegged stablecoin payments through its credit cards.
  • Campos Neto says crypto is gradually shifting from a store of value to a payment tool.
  • Stablecoin adoption is accelerating across Latin America amid high inflation and currency instability.

Speaking at the Meridian 2025 event on Wednesday, Nubank vice-chairman and former Brazilian central bank governor Roberto Campos Neto revealed the bank’s plans to pilot stablecoin-based payments.

He emphasized the growing importance of blockchain technology in bridging digital assets with the traditional banking system.

Nubank Sees Shift in Stablecoins Use

Campos Neto noted that while many people are buying crypto as a store of value rather than for transactions, this behavior is gradually shifting.

“We need to understand why this is happening,” he said, pointing to the need for banks to evolve by accepting tokenized deposits and enabling credit issuance backed by digital assets.

Nubank’s move into stablecoins reflects its ongoing expansion into the crypto space. The São Paulo–based bank, which serves over 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, entered the market in 2022 with a Bitcoin allocation and crypto trading services.

It later added support for altcoins such as Cardano, Cosmos, Near Protocol, and Algorand in early 2025.

The stablecoin trend is particularly strong in Brazil. In February, the country’s central bank president revealed that 90% of crypto activity there was tied to stablecoins.

High inflation and currency volatility have made dollar-pegged tokens like USDT and USDC attractive alternatives.

Neighboring countries are seeing similar adoption patterns. In Argentina, where inflation has surged past 100%, stablecoins accounted for over 70% of all crypto purchases in 2024, according to Bitso.

In Venezuela, where annual inflation hit 229% in May, tokens like USDT are increasingly used in daily commerce, with nearly half of all sub-$10,000 crypto transactions made in stablecoins.

Even Bolivia has shifted its stance, lifting its crypto ban in 2024 and signing an agreement with El Salvador to promote crypto adoption.

The Bolivian central bank now supports Bitcoin and stablecoin payments within its financial system.

Trump-Backed GENIUS Act Boosts US Push for Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins

The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump, aims to cement the dollar’s dominance by backing dollar-pegged stablecoins in global markets.

The Treasury Department expects the stablecoin market to exceed $2 trillion by 2028, a projection that places greater emphasis on liquidity, interoperability, and regulatory alignment across the ecosystem. Tether’s latest move underscores a pragmatic shift toward that future.

As reported, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future.

“Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory.

Meanwhile, Western Union is positioning itself for a new phase of digital transformation, signaling strong interest in using stablecoins to modernize its global remittance operations.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 07:37:39
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,283,410,366,161
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 07:37:39
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Michigan Lawmakers Advance Bill to Allocate State Funds Into Bitcoin
2025-09-19 07:53:09
Press Releases
BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold
2025-09-19 07:25:43
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors