Latin American Devs Favor Building on Ethereum, Polygon Over New Blockchains

Developers across Latin America are increasingly choosing to build on well-established blockchains like Ethereum and Polygon rather than launching new base-layer protocols, according to a new report from consultancy firm Sherlock Communications.

The study surveyed 85 developers from Bolivia, Mexico, Brazil, and Peru, and found that transparency, ease of use, and regulatory alignment were key priorities.

Developers in the region value strong documentation, intuitive tooling, and proven networks, qualities that Ethereum and Polygon are known for.

Latin America’s Blockchain Devs Show “Strong Technical Maturity”

Luiz Eduardo Abreu Hadad, a blockchain researcher at Sherlock Communications, said the region’s developers show “strong technical maturity” and are focused on solving real-world problems.

“Latin America has a growing, increasingly skilled developer community,” he noted, adding that while local devs are capable of building entirely new platforms, the current focus remains on expanding within already trusted ecosystems.

Onchain data backs up the trend. Sherlock’s analysis of 697,000 transactions tied to wallets in Latin America revealed that Ethereum accounted for over 75% of blockchain activity between June 2024 and June 2025.

Polygon followed, rising from 11% to 20% of the region’s tagged activity by June 2025.

Projects like Brazil’s Núclea Chain and RBB demonstrate that Latin America also has the potential to build national infrastructure and globally relevant platforms.

Meanwhile, a new report by Protocol Guild reveals that Ethereum core developers are earning significantly below market rates, despite being responsible for maintaining the security and functionality of the world’s second-largest blockchain.

The survey, which gathered responses from 111 contributors, shows that median base salaries are around $140,000, roughly 50% to 60% lower than comparable roles in the private sector, where offers average $359,000.

Crypto Adoption in Latin Amercia Grows

Cryptocurrency adoption in Latin America continues to grow, with Bitso reporting a 12% increase in regional users in 2024.

A notable shift toward diversified portfolios is emerging, as 38% of users now hold at least three different cryptocurrencies.

Economic instability has also driven up demand for stablecoins, which accounted for 39% of all crypto purchases, up from 30% the previous year, while Bitcoin’s share dropped to 22%, reflecting a growing “HODL” mindset.

Beyond stablecoins, speculative interest in meme coins is rising. PEPE and Dogecoin both saw increased purchase volumes, while XRP made a comeback, accounting for 9% of total purchases.

Ethereum and Solana held steady with smaller shares, showing consistent interest. Meanwhile, the demographic base of crypto investors is expanding, with older age groups (45–64) increasing their participation, though 25–34-year-olds still lead in overall activity.

Advanced trading is also on the rise. Bitso Alpha, the exchange’s pro platform, matched transaction levels seen on the beginner-friendly Bitso Classic.

In December 2024, Alpha users averaged 32 trades each, signaling a growing appetite for strategic trading and higher financial literacy among Latin American crypto investors.