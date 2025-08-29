Kraken, KuCoin, and HTX to List Trump-Backed WLFI Token

HTX began accepting WLFI deposits on August 29, with trading set to open on September 1.

A number of major crypto exchanges, including Kraken, KuCoin, and HTX, have confirmed plans to list WLFI, a token launched by World Liberty Financial Inc., a project backed by Donald Trump and his family.

KuCoin has confirmed a similar timeline, while Kraken announced support for the token is “coming soon,” though it did not specify a launch date.

WLFI to Power Governance for Trump-Backed TradFi–DeFi Venture

WLFI serves as the governance token for World Liberty Financial, a venture seeking to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

The project aims to offer products for both retail and institutional investors. Alongside WLFI, the ecosystem will also include USD1, a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, reportedly backed by Treasury securities, cash, and equivalents.

Launched earlier this year, World Liberty Financial attracted headlines after raising more than $500 million.

The Trump family’s involvement has fueled speculation and controversy, particularly as the project pushes for broader exchange listings ahead of a key vote on platform governance scheduled for later this year.

HTX was the first to confirm WLFI’s listing, signaling its intention to capture early liquidity and capitalize on growing interest in politically affiliated crypto assets.

The WLFI token is set to go live on multiple platforms on September 1, marking a significant step for a project that blends politics, finance, and crypto in a high-stakes environment.

The token, built on Ethereum, will be distributed through a system called Lockbox.

Early backers who purchased tokens at $0.015 and $0.05 will be able to claim 20% of their holdings starting September 1, representing about 5% of the total supply.

The remaining 80% will be subject to community governance, reflecting the project’s participatory design. Founders’, advisors’, and partners’ allocations remain locked to reassure markets.

The activation process is straightforward but tightly managed. Investors must connect their wallets to the official website to transfer WLFI into a secure smart contract. From there, they can unlock their share beginning September 1.

WLFI Token Gets First Valuation at $0.20 Following ALT5 Share Swap Deal

Earlier this month, World Liberty Financial set the first official market value for its WLFI token at $0.20 through a share swap agreement with ALT5 Sigma Corporation.

The Trump-backed DeFi project had previously sold $550 million worth of WLFI tokens without public pricing, and the new valuation follows ALT5’s decision to issue 200,000 shares, half of which will be exchanged for WLFI.

ALT5 also announced a strategic pivot to become a crypto treasury company, using the share sale proceeds to acquire $1.5 billion in WLFI.

The transaction drew participation from several unnamed institutional and VC investors, with notable support from Tron founder Justin Sun, who reportedly bought $75 million worth of the token.

In July, WLFI holders voted to make the token tradable, with World Liberty Financial indicating trading could begin by the end of August.

Just recently, it was reported that World Liberty Financial is seeking to raise $1.5 billion to launch a publicly traded treasury company holding both its proprietary WLFI token and cash reserves.