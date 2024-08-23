Kamala Harris Is “Redefining” Democratic Party, Billionaire Mark Cuban Says

Billionaire and long-time crypto investor Mark Cuban has taken to social media to claim Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is “redefining” the Democratic party ahead of the November 2024 U.S. presidential election, a Friday X post from the Shark Tank star shows.

“Kamala Harris is not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies,” Cuban posted to X Friday. “Kamala Harris is defining her own policies, and the Democratic Party is falling in line with her. She literally is redefining the party.”

Talking to stakeholders is the first step towards understanding what makes the economy work, or not work , from pricing to growth.



“ I will bring together labor and workers and small business owners and entrepreneurs and american companies to create jobs to grow our economy… https://t.co/1OeAsV1Nz2 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 23, 2024

“She is pro business,” Cuban continued in an additional post. “She is her own person. She is not an ideologue.”

Cuban’s comments come just one day after Harris formally accepted her party’s nomination for U.S. president in a rousing speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago that saw her discuss a handful of policy goals involving several hot-button issues, including abortion, immigration, and the economy.

While Harris stayed quiet on her overall on her stance toward digital assets, she promised to champion the beliefs of all Americans if elected president.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past,” she said. “A chance to start a new way forward. Not as members of any one faction or party, but as Americans.”

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election Intensifies

Harris has quickly overtaken Republican nominee Donald Trump’s lead in national polls following current U.S. President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race last month.

Cuban has not been shy in showing his support for the former top prosecutor in recent weeks, with the pharmaceutical founder attending newfound digital asset collective Crypto For Harris’ first town hall in support of her campaign.

In a July interview with Politico, Cuban told the media outlet that Harris may embrace the blockchain sector as a whole more than her predecessor.

“The feedback I’m getting, but certainly not confirmed by the VP, is that she will be far more open to business (artificial intelligence), crypto, and government as a service,” Cuban said. “Changing the policies changes the message and lets everyone know she is in charge and open, literally, for business.”

With the race between Trump and Harris locked in a nearly dead heat, each candidate’s crypto policy may prove more critical than ever.