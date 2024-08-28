Japan PM Highlights Web3, Blockchain as Solutions to Social Issues

PM Fumio Kishida also said that the government will prioritize Web3 token adoption, streamlined payments, and content industry revitalization in its future policies.

Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan Crypto Reporter Shalini Nagarajan About Author Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 28, 2024 02:28 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared on Wednesday that Web3 and blockchain technology are fundamental in addressing the country’s societal issues.

He delivered this message through a video address during the opening ceremony at WebX 2024, an event hosted by Japanese Web3 media firm CoinPost, at The Prince Park Tower in Tokyo.

Kishida, who will step down as PM in September, discussed Web3’s role in the context of his government’s “New Capitalism” policy, stressing that solving social issues will drive economic growth.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the WebX conference that Web3 and blockchain technology are positioned as the basis for solving social problems, implementing tax reforms and legal reforms to make it easier for Web3 startups to raise funds, and will work to create an… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 28, 2024

Japan’s Future Policies to Boost Web3 Tokens and Smooth Payments

He also mentioned that the government’s future policies will focus on creating an environment that supports the use of Web3 tokens. Additionally, it will ensure smooth payment processes and work towards revitalizing the content industry.

Kishida commended the dynamic changes within the private sector, including the transformation of major corporations over the last year, and said that the government has taken decisive action through tax and legal reforms to ease fundraising for Web3 startups.

Further, the Prime Minister conveyed his expectation that innovations addressing social issues will continuously emerge.

Japan’s Tech Leadership Grows with Web3 Reforms and Digital Currency Vision

Japan has been enhancing its regulatory framework to better accommodate Web3 and crypto. Recent amendments now allow venture capital firms to invest directly in Web3 projects.

Previously, startups could only offer shares because the law prohibited giving Limited Partner investors cryptocurrency. These changes have removed those restrictions.

Japan is also exploring stablecoins like JPYCoin and the potential for a digital yen. The goal is to enhance the global reach of the Japanese yen in digital form.