BTC $111,274.62 -3.80%
ETH $4,561.34 -4.78%
SOL $196.40 -4.10%
PEPE $0.000010 -9.69%
SHIB $0.000012 -6.93%
DOGE $0.21 -7.50%
XRP $2.94 -3.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Japan Finance Minister Says Crypto Can Be a Part of Diversified Portfolio – Is Strategic BTC Reserve Coming?

Crypto Regulation Japan
Minister Kato said that crypto assets belong to diversified investments.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Japan Crypto Regulation

According to Bloomberg, Katsunobu Kato, Japan’s finance minister, is pushing for an appropriate crypto environment, calling for crypto to be a part of diversified investments.

Speaking at the digital assets forum WebX2025 in Tokyo on Monday, Minister Kato said that crypto assets belong to diversified portfolios.

Finance Minister Highlights Proper Framework Could Mitigate Crypto Risks

Minister Kato said that crypto assets have risks surrounding volatility; however, building an appropriate investment environment could help mitigate the risks.

“They could be part of diversified investments,” he added.

Additionally, he said that the ministry will focus on creating a trading environment for crypto, making sure that innovation isn’t halted due to excessive regulation.

In a post on X, André Dragosch, European Head of Research at Bitwise, questioned whether Japan’s pivot to crypto regulation would allow for a nation’s strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Recently, reports confirmed that Eric Trump will be visiting Japan in September, in a move to expand his family’s Web3 venture. The US President’s son is expected to attend Japanese largest BTC holder Metaplanet’s shareholder meeting.

Japan Keeps Up Pace in Digital Asset Regulations

The nation’s regulator Financial Services Agency (FSA), approved the issuance of the first yen-denominated stablecoin last week. Tokyo-based fintech company JPYC is expected to spearhead the launch.

“Yen stablecoins can streamline cross-border settlement, attract institutional players seeking efficiency, and even support liquidity for government bonds as collateral,” Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, told Cryptonews.

Further, realised gains on crypto assets are currently taxed up to 55% in Japan. However, moving to a separate taxation bracket would lower that level to 20%.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the Japanese ruling party, has also pledged some important crypto reforms, including introducing equities-style insider trading rules for digital assets that would prohibit malicious actors from profiting from insider trading information.

WebX2025, held on August 25–26 in Tokyo, saw Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, and Tokyo Governor’s presence. The event also witnessed industry leaders, including Changpeng CZ Zhao, Justin Sun, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy, and Arthur Hayes of Maelstrom, among others.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,078,813,821,575
-1.13
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?
2025-08-23 09:54:55
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Japan Finance Minister Says Crypto Can Be a Part of Diversified Portfolio – Is Strategic BTC Reserve Coming?
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-08-25 09:20:56
Sponsored
Join MEXC’s Trading Competition for a Share of $10M USDT Rewards
2025-08-25 08:57:22
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors