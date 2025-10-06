BTC $124,891.38 1.46%
ETH $4,622.36 1.78%
SOL $234.90 1.76%
PEPE $0.000010 0.69%
SHIB $0.000012 0.77%
DOGE $0.26 2.52%
XRP $3.01 0.34%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews DeFi News

Is Abracadabra Cursed? Third Major DeFi Hack This Year Siphons Another $1.8M

DeFi Hack
Abracadabra’s third breach in two years turns “Magic Internet Money” into a disappearing act: an attacker slipped past a solvency check flaw to drain $1.8M MIM, pushing cumulative losses beyond $21M.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Is Abracadabra Cursed? Third Major DeFi Hack This Year Siphons Another $1.8M

DeFi lending protocol Abracadabra has fallen victim to another exploit, losing approximately $1.8 million in MIM tokens in a sophisticated attack that leveraged a flaw in its “cook” function. The breach marks the third major hack linked to Abracadabra this year, deepening concerns about the platform’s contract security.

Earlier in May, the protocol repurchased 6.5 million MIM, covering about half of the $13 million lost in the March exploit. The team confirmed user funds were unaffected and said it allocated part of its $19 million treasury to buy back MIM and stabilize its supply.

Notably, blockchain data shows that the attacker exploited the same flaw across six different wallet addresses. By calling the “cook” function with the specific action sequence, the attacker borrowed 1,793,755 MIM tokens and later swapped them for other assets, netting roughly $1.7 to $1.8 million in total gains.

Security analysts confirmed that the exploit was not due to a reentrancy bug or a typical flash loan vulnerability but stemmed entirely from a logical error in the code. The affected transaction and associated wallets have been flagged by monitoring platforms.

Abracadabra’s development team noted that the DAO has identified and mitigated the exploit, and no other funds/users are at risk.

Early suggestions from security experts include implementing isolated state checks for each action and adding mandatory solvency validations after all borrowing operations.

How Flawed “Cook” Function Was Exploited in Abracadabra Hack

According to blockchain security firm BlockSec, the attack targeted Abracadabra’s “cook” function. This feature is designed to let users execute multiple predefined operations in a single transaction. While this design aims to improve efficiency, it also created a dangerous vulnerability due to shared status tracking within the function.

Each action performed under the “cook” function shares a single status variable. When a borrowing operation (action = 5) occurs, the system sets a flag indicating that a solvency check is required at the end of the transaction.

However, when another action (action = 0) follows, it calls an internal helper function named “additionalCookAction.” This helper function is effectively empty and resets the solvency flag to false, overriding the previous setting.

This oversight allowed attackers to combine the two actions, [5, 0] to borrow assets while bypassing insolvency verification. As a result, the final solvency check was never executed, letting the attacker drain protocol funds.

Analysts warn that as DeFi platforms continue to prioritize flexibility and composability, attackers are becoming increasingly adept at identifying overlooked dependencies within complex smart contract logic. Strengthening testing frameworks, improving code reviews, and implementing continuous monitoring are now seen as essential steps to protect protocols and user funds.

DeFi Hacks Surge in 2025 as Exploits Expose Hidden Smart Contract Risks

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is facing one of its toughest years yet, with exploits surging to record highs in 2025. The same victim, Abracadabra, suffered a $13 million Ether (ETH) breach on March 25, 2025, after attackers exploited complex logic flaws buried deep within its smart contract architecture.

The exploit targeted GMX token pools and drained 6,260 ETH. Unlike common vulnerabilities tied to arithmetic errors or access control, this attack leveraged multi-step transaction logic, making it exceptionally difficult to detect during audits.

That was Abracadabra’s second major exploit of the year, following a $6.49 million incident in January 2024 that destabilized its Magic Internet Money (MIM) stablecoin. The attack involved several “cauldrons” on Ethereum.

Blockchain sleuths Cyvers Alerts later revealed that the hacker used 1 ETH from Tornado Cash, the sanctioned privacy mixer, to fund the operation, eventually siphoning off 2,740 ETH and moving $4 million to a new wallet.

The Abracadabra attack is part of a broader trend of escalating crypto thefts. According to Chainalysis, over $2.17 billion was stolen between January and June 2025, nearly matching all of 2024’s total losses. CertiK placed the figure even higher, at $2.47 billion, driven largely by February’s $1.5 billion Bybit hack—one of the largest exchange breaches in history.

On a monthly basis, hacks caused an estimated $127.06 million in losses in September 2025. While the figure represents a 22% drop from August’s $163 million, nearly 20 major exploits were still recorded. Even with the decline, exploit activity remains high, with September losses exceeding July’s $142 million.

With 2025’s mid-year losses already surpassing the $2.2 billion stolen in all of 2024, analysts warn that without stronger security measures, this year could rank among the worst in crypto’s history for breaches.

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,472,381,024,642
8.65
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

DeFi News
Abracadabra.Money Loses $13M in ETH to Security Breach, Following $6.49M January Hack
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-03-25 18:56:14
DeFi News
Abracadabra Money in Crisis as $6.5 Million Crypto Theft Sends Shockwaves Across DeFi Community
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2024-01-30 19:58:16
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors