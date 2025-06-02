IG Group to Let UK Retail Investors Trade BTC, ETH, XRP Directly

IG retail clients will be able to trade 38 cryptocurrencies through a partnership with Uphold, a digital assets platform.

UK-listed trading firm IG Group will become the first company on the London Stock Exchange to allow retail investors to buy and sell individual cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), as part of a new digital assets service.

“This is a major milestone in the UK’s crypto journey,” Michael Healy, managing director of IG’s UK business, told The Times. “Customer demand is reaching a tipping point.”

Under the new offering, IG retail clients will be able to trade 38 cryptocurrencies through a partnership with Uphold, a digital assets platform.

IG Group to Offer BTC, ETH, XRP, and Memecoins

The selection will include popular tokens such as BTC, ETH, and XRP, as well as smaller assets like memecoin Dogwifhat.

Custody of the assets will be provided by Uphold. However, holdings will not be protected under the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

The expansion moves IG beyond its traditional core of leveraged trading and stockbroking.

It also positions the FTSE 250 firm as a more trusted alternative to existing UK-based crypto services, such as Revolut, which is not listed.

Being a listed company helps to “bolster client trust,” Healy said.

Interest in crypto among UK consumers is rising. Last year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimated that 12% of UK adults now own cryptocurrency — up from just 4.4% in 2021.

The move comes as the UK government finalizes new crypto regulations, aimed at providing long-awaited clarity and addressing risks in the market.

However, regulators remain cautious. The FCA has repeatedly warned retail investors that cryptocurrencies lack inherent value and carry high volatility risks.

In 2022, the collapse of FTX and the conviction of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, further rattled the sector.

Despite these concerns, institutional interest in crypto is growing. Hedge funds and other professional investors have moved into the space in recent years, while political winds may also be shifting.

In the US, President Trump has positioned himself as a crypto supporter, raising hopes for a friendlier regulatory stance.

UK to Enforce Mandatory Crypto Trade Reporting

The UK will require crypto firms to collect and report detailed customer information on every trade and transfer starting January 1, 2026, as part of a sweeping effort to strengthen tax compliance and oversight in the digital asset sector.

According to a recent statement from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the new rules will mandate that platforms record full names, home addresses, and tax identification numbers for all users.

Each transaction must also be logged with specifics such as the cryptocurrency used and the amount transferred.

The reporting obligation extends beyond individual users to include companies, trusts, and charities engaged in crypto activity.

Firms that fail to comply or submit inaccurate data may face penalties of up to £300 ($398) per user.