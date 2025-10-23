Hyperliquid Price Prediction: HYPE Price Spikes 11.5% on SEC S-1 Filing, Is $60 Coming in October?

After all the back-and-forth and mini feud with CZ from Binance, is HYPE the real winner here?

Not long ago, Changpeng Zhao claimed that ASTER would flip Hyperliquid. Since then, ASTER has dropped over 60%, while HYPE is still holding just below $40, which most see as a minor correction.

Adding to the momentum, Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. recently filed an S-1 with the SEC to raise up to $1 billion through a 160 million share offering. Part of those funds could be used to buy HYPE tokens. Following the news, HYPE’s price jumped 11% in the past 24 hours, making it one of the top gainers in an otherwise slow market.

Most of this momentum comes from HYPE’s buyback system and the project’s solid performance by the numbers. In just the past 24 hours, Hyperliquid bought back over $3 million worth of tokens, and $21 million over the last week. Those massive buybacks have pushed the average price up to around $35.60.

Hyperliquid Cumulative New Users Hits All-Time High

Hyperliquid’s stats are going vertical. The latest update on October 21 showed total new users hitting an all-time high of 779,063. Right now, the platform’s averaging around 1,800 new users every day since late last year.

HYPE’s been one of the standout assets of this cycle and has proven itself as one of the most used products in crypto. The real question now is, can it keep that momentum going?

Hyperliquid Price Prediction: Is $60 Coming in October?

Source: HYPEUSD / TradingView

HYPE is trying to bounce back after the market crash, double-tapping that 34–35 support zone. That green zone has been a solid demand area several times now, and the small double-bottom forming there hints at some early accumulation.

Right now, price is testing short-term resistance around 40, which lines up with both a key psychological level and a structure pivot. If buyers can flip that area into support, momentum could drive a move toward 43.6 and possibly even 50.

The RSI is sitting around 61, showing building bullish pressure. Still, if the price gets rejected again near 40, a retest of the 35 zone could happen before any real breakout.

