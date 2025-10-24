BTC $111,352.80 1.54%
ETH $3,965.38 1.57%
SOL $193.26 2.28%
PEPE $0.0000071 3.10%
SHIB $0.000010 1.60%
DOGE $0.19 0.76%
XRP $2.46 1.78%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Hyperliquid Leads DEX Surge as Perp Trading Volume Tops $1 Trillion in Record-Breaking October

DeFi hyperliquid Perpetual Futures
Hyperliquid led the surge with over $317 billion in trades, contributing to a $78 billion single-day volume peak.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Hyperliquid Leads DEX Surge as Perp Trading Volume Tops $1 Trillion in Record-Breaking October

Decentralized perpetual trading has hit a new milestone, surpassing $1 trillion in monthly volume for the first time ever, with a week still left in October.

Key Takeaways:

  • Decentralized perpetual trading volume surpassed $1 trillion in October, setting a new monthly record.
  • Hyperliquid led the surge with over $317 billion in trades, contributing to a $78 billion single-day volume peak.
  • The gap between DEXs and CEXs is narrowing as decentralized platforms improve speed, liquidity, and accessibility.

The surge reflects growing appetite for leveraged crypto trading and a shift toward on-chain derivatives platforms.

According to DeFiLlama, October’s trading activity has already blown past August’s $762 billion record, marking an explosive 30% month-on-month increase.

Hyperliquid Leads DEX Surge as Daily Perp Volume Hits $78 Billion

Leading the charge is Hyperliquid, which has processed $317.6 billion in trades so far, followed by Lighter ($255.4 billion), Aster ($177.6 billion), and edgeX ($134.7 billion).

Collectively, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) recorded an unprecedented $78 billion in trading volume on Oct. 10 alone.

At the current pace, decentralized perpetual platforms are on track to close the month at around $1.3 trillion, nearly doubling the previous all-time high.

The growing demand for perpetual swaps, derivatives that allow traders to bet on price movements without owning the underlying asset, is being fueled by their flexibility: 24/7 trading, high leverage, and no expiration dates.

Source: DefiLlama

Despite the surge, DEXs still trail far behind centralized exchanges (CEXs) such as Binance and Bybit, which saw $69.3 billion and $26 billion in daily volume, respectively, according to CoinGecko.

However, analysts note that the gap is narrowing as decentralized platforms improve user interfaces, execution speed, and liquidity access.

Industry figures credit Hyperliquid with bringing decentralized perps into the mainstream. “It was the first to really get it right and scale successfully,” Infinex founder Kain Warwick said earlier this month.

The platform’s momentum was further boosted after MetaMask integrated Hyperliquid on Oct. 8, allowing users to trade perpetual swaps directly from their wallets.

The record-breaking month underscores how decentralized finance continues to mature, with perps trading emerging as one of its fastest-growing frontiers.

Hyperliquid Strategies to Raise $1B to Become Largest HYPE Token Holder

As reported, Hyperliquid Strategies has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise up to $1 billion, with plans to use the proceeds to expand its crypto holdings and acquire additional HYPE tokens.

The move marks a major step in the firm’s push to strengthen its presence in the decentralized derivatives market.

Chardan Capital Markets is advising on the offering, which includes up to 160 million shares of common stock.

The company will emerge from the merger between Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Rorschach I LLC, a SPAC deal that will form the new Hyperliquid Strategies entity.

Upon completion, David Schamis will serve as CEO and Bob Diamond, former Barclays chief, will take the role of chairman.

News of the filing drove HYPE token prices up 8% to $37.73, even as the wider crypto market declined slightly.

Once the merger closes, Hyperliquid Strategies is expected to hold 12.6 million HYPE tokens worth about $470 million, alongside $305 million in cash set aside for further acquisitions, making it the largest corporate holder of HYPE.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 22, 2025
2025-10-22 14:57:35
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,949,449,336,402
4.07
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 22, 2025
2025-10-22 14:57:35
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
15 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-23 02:43:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-23 05:09:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
BitMine Chair Tom Lee Warns Bitcoin Could Face 50% Drawdowns Despite ETF Hype
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-24 09:30:50
Blockchain News
Meteora Gave Trump Team $4.2M Airdrop Hours After Founder Sued for Memecoin Scams
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-24 09:19:31
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors