HYPE Price Prediction: Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Battle as Crypto Hayes Calls for $5K Target

HYPE price prediction reaches new extremes as Native Markets wins USDH stablecoin battle while Arthur Hayes calls for $5K target after 126x forecast.

Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan Crypto Journalist Anas Hassan About Author Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 15, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

HYPE price prediction scenarios reached new extremes as BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes projected the token could reach $5,000, building on his earlier forecast of 126x gains within three years.

His bold call coincides with Native Markets securing the USDH stablecoin ticker for Hyperliquid after defeating heavyweight competitors, including Paxos and Ethena.

Technical analysis reveals HYPE trading near $54 after completing what appears to be a major Elliott Wave cycle, with indicators suggesting potential retracement toward $25-$50 support levels before resuming its upward trajectory.

The platform’s dominance in perpetual futures markets and $1.2 billion annual revenue provide fundamental support for Hayes’ ambitious long-term targets.

🚨 THE $HYPE IS REAL@CryptoHayes says @hyperliquidx’s tiny team ships faster than giants. Already leading in leverage, moving into spot + permissionless listings.



Goal: beat Binance.

Risk: Nov unlock.

Upside: 100x by 2028, even $5K token.



Watch the full interview with… pic.twitter.com/KSSADr2sWs — Kyle Chassé / DD🐸 (@kyle_chasse) September 14, 2025

Native Markets Triumph Fuels Stablecoin Integration Plans

Native Markets emerged victorious in Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin governance vote after weeks of intense competition.

The decision followed validator commitments, and the prediction market indicated that it heavily favored the team over established competitors.

Ethena withdrew from the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about non-native infrastructure requirements. The exit eliminated a major contender that initially appeared well-positioned for the partnership.

Paxos remained in contention despite revising its proposal midweek. The updated Version 2, which is no longer relevant, included deep PayPal and Venmo integration, zero-cost on- and off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive package.

Paxos also committed all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid growth until it reached a $1 billion TVL.

Additionally, the community has noted that Native Markets won due to its tight integration with Hyperliquid’s ecosystem.

Reserves in cash and U.S. Treasuries will be managed by BlackRock off-chain, while tokenized assets utilize Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure.

The team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem development.

Backing from Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain veterans further strengthened credibility among validators.

Elliott Wave Completion Indicates Major Retracement Risk

HYPE’s chart structure suggests completion of a major Elliott Wave 1 cycle around the current $54 levels.

The ending diagonal pattern exhibits corrective characteristics across each subwave, indicating potential exhaustion of the current bullish impulse.

Technical confluence points toward a significant retracement targeting the $25 region.

This level represents multiple support factors, including untapped volume nodes, the macro 0.382 Fibonacci retracement, and speed fan golden pocket alignment.

The ascending channel containing recent price action approaches the upper boundary resistance.

HYPE’s positioning near $53.42 suggests potential topping action despite maintaining bullish momentum characteristics throughout the advance.

Fair Value Gap identification provides substantial buying interest zones during any corrective moves.

$HYPE Outlook



HYPE is moving super cleanly within a massive bullish channel, and now seems to be topping out.



I’m not sure if price will reach the level I marked,

but if it does, that bullish FVG should be a solid entry area to watch. pic.twitter.com/XVaFiqZ0pP — Crypto Anbu (@CryptoAnbu_) September 15, 2025

These market inefficiencies typically act as price magnets during periods of volatility, where rapid movements leave gaps that require fills.

Alternative wave count scenarios involving nested 1-2 structures appear less probable given current market conditions.

However, decisive breaks above $61 could shift bias toward continued bullish interpretation rather than correction expectations.

FOMC Volatility Creates Strategic Entry Opportunities

Short-term analysis focuses on the Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 FOMC meeting, anticipating rate cuts that could catalyze broader market volatility.

Expectations center around 25 basis point cuts or potentially more aggressive monetary policy action.

Immediate resistance clusters near the 0.618 Fibonacci level at $56.22, with stronger resistance in the $57.50 zone.

These levels represent logical profit-taking areas for short-term traders and potential reversal points for broader corrections.

The support structure identifies key levels at $52.74, with deeper support around $49.88.

The alignment with $50 bid levels creates high-probability setups for both continuation and retracement scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement positioning.

Hayes’s $5,000 projection assumes an explosive expansion of the stablecoin market beyond $10 trillion, driving speculative trading demand.

Hyperliquid’s 60% perpetual futures market share and $1.2 billion annual revenue support long-term bullish scenarios despite near-term technical headwinds.

Is BTC Hyper the Next 100x Bitcoin Layer-2 Everyone’s Building?

While HYPE faces potential correction before reaching Hayes’s $5,000 target, this Bitcoin Layer-2 solution is gaining strong development momentum.

Smart investors know that finding scalability projects early can lead to massive returns during infrastructure upgrades.

BTC Hyper is getting attention because it makes Bitcoin faster and programmable using Solana technology.

The platform turns Bitcoin into a DeFi asset with smart contracts and instant transactions.

The presale has raised over $13 million, with the mainnet launch approaching. Early investors can earn over 150% staking rewards while the network prepares for full deployment.

Worth noting that the best Layer-2 projects get adopted quickly once developers start building applications.

BTC Hyper launches soon with audited smart contracts and cross-chain features. This means you should join now if you want presale access.

You can buy BTC Hyper tokens on the ongoing presale website using BTC, ETH, USDT, or credit cards.