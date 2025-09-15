BTC $115,607.67 -0.26%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

HYPE Price Prediction: Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Battle as Crypto Hayes Calls for $5K Target

hyperliquid price prediciton
HYPE price prediction reaches new extremes as Native Markets wins USDH stablecoin battle while Arthur Hayes calls for $5K target after 126x forecast.
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

HYPE price prediction scenarios reached new extremes as BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes projected the token could reach $5,000, building on his earlier forecast of 126x gains within three years.

His bold call coincides with Native Markets securing the USDH stablecoin ticker for Hyperliquid after defeating heavyweight competitors, including Paxos and Ethena.

Technical analysis reveals HYPE trading near $54 after completing what appears to be a major Elliott Wave cycle, with indicators suggesting potential retracement toward $25-$50 support levels before resuming its upward trajectory.

The platform’s dominance in perpetual futures markets and $1.2 billion annual revenue provide fundamental support for Hayes’ ambitious long-term targets.

Native Markets Triumph Fuels Stablecoin Integration Plans

Native Markets emerged victorious in Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin governance vote after weeks of intense competition.

The decision followed validator commitments, and the prediction market indicated that it heavily favored the team over established competitors.

Ethena withdrew from the race on Thursday, citing community concerns about non-native infrastructure requirements. The exit eliminated a major contender that initially appeared well-positioned for the partnership.

Paxos remained in contention despite revising its proposal midweek. The updated Version 2, which is no longer relevant, included deep PayPal and Venmo integration, zero-cost on- and off-ramps, and a $20 million incentive package.

Paxos also committed all USDH revenue to Hyperliquid growth until it reached a $1 billion TVL.

Additionally, the community has noted that Native Markets won due to its tight integration with Hyperliquid’s ecosystem.

Reserves in cash and U.S. Treasuries will be managed by BlackRock off-chain, while tokenized assets utilize Superstate and Stripe’s Bridge infrastructure.

The team pledged to split all reserve yield between Hyperliquid’s Assistance Fund and broader ecosystem development.

Backing from Uniswap Labs, Paradigm, and Polychain veterans further strengthened credibility among validators.

Elliott Wave Completion Indicates Major Retracement Risk

HYPE’s chart structure suggests completion of a major Elliott Wave 1 cycle around the current $54 levels.

HYPE Price Prediction: Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Battle as Crypto Hayes Calls for $5K Target
Source: X/@ThePenguinXBT

The ending diagonal pattern exhibits corrective characteristics across each subwave, indicating potential exhaustion of the current bullish impulse.

Technical confluence points toward a significant retracement targeting the $25 region.

This level represents multiple support factors, including untapped volume nodes, the macro 0.382 Fibonacci retracement, and speed fan golden pocket alignment.

The ascending channel containing recent price action approaches the upper boundary resistance.

HYPE’s positioning near $53.42 suggests potential topping action despite maintaining bullish momentum characteristics throughout the advance.

Fair Value Gap identification provides substantial buying interest zones during any corrective moves.

These market inefficiencies typically act as price magnets during periods of volatility, where rapid movements leave gaps that require fills.

Alternative wave count scenarios involving nested 1-2 structures appear less probable given current market conditions.

However, decisive breaks above $61 could shift bias toward continued bullish interpretation rather than correction expectations.

FOMC Volatility Creates Strategic Entry Opportunities

Short-term analysis focuses on the Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 FOMC meeting, anticipating rate cuts that could catalyze broader market volatility.

Expectations center around 25 basis point cuts or potentially more aggressive monetary policy action.

Immediate resistance clusters near the 0.618 Fibonacci level at $56.22, with stronger resistance in the $57.50 zone.

HYPE Price Prediction: Native Markets Wins USDH Stablecoin Battle as Crypto Hayes Calls for $5K Target
Source: X/@CryptoSmri

These levels represent logical profit-taking areas for short-term traders and potential reversal points for broader corrections.

The support structure identifies key levels at $52.74, with deeper support around $49.88.

The alignment with $50 bid levels creates high-probability setups for both continuation and retracement scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement positioning.

Hayes’s $5,000 projection assumes an explosive expansion of the stablecoin market beyond $10 trillion, driving speculative trading demand.

Hyperliquid’s 60% perpetual futures market share and $1.2 billion annual revenue support long-term bullish scenarios despite near-term technical headwinds.

Is BTC Hyper the Next 100x Bitcoin Layer-2 Everyone’s Building?

While HYPE faces potential correction before reaching Hayes’s $5,000 target, this Bitcoin Layer-2 solution is gaining strong development momentum.

Smart investors know that finding scalability projects early can lead to massive returns during infrastructure upgrades.

BTC Hyper is getting attention because it makes Bitcoin faster and programmable using Solana technology.

The platform turns Bitcoin into a DeFi asset with smart contracts and instant transactions.

The presale has raised over $13 million, with the mainnet launch approaching. Early investors can earn over 150% staking rewards while the network prepares for full deployment.

Worth noting that the best Layer-2 projects get adopted quickly once developers start building applications.

BTC Hyper launches soon with audited smart contracts and cross-chain features. This means you should join now if you want presale access.

You can buy BTC Hyper tokens on the ongoing presale website using BTC, ETH, USDT, or credit cards.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 15, 2025
2025-09-15 11:29:34
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
Crypto Regulation News
Crypto Firms Will Receive Notice Ahead of Enforcement Actions, SEC Chair Paul Atkins Pledges
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-15 21:56:37
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: PayPal Boost, $73B Strategy Bet, and $119.5K Target
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-15 21:15:03
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
