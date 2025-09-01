BTC $109,243.95 0.25%
ETH $4,349.09 -2.41%
SOL $199.43 -2.67%
PEPE $0.0000095 -2.61%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.52%
DOGE $0.21 -2.09%
XRP $2.76 -1.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.22
Cryptonews Blockchain News

HKMA’s Stablecoin Regime Attracts 77 Inquiries – Limited Early Licenses Raise Stakes

Hong Kong Stablecoin
Global firms may face increasing competitive pressure as stablecoin licences remain limited in Hong Kong.
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
stablecoin

Key Takeaways:

  • 77 entities have expressed interest in a Hong Kong stablecoin licence, spanning banking, tech, and Web3 sectors.
  • HKMA has started screening applicants, but will issue only a limited number of licences in the initial stage.
  • Final approvals will depend on whether the applications meet strict compliance requirements.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has received 77 expressions of interest for stablecoin licenses and is now conducting meetings with applicants, according to a report published by HK01 on September 1.

A spokesperson for the HKMA said the interested parties span multiple sectors, including banks, technology firms, asset managers, e-commerce platforms, payment companies, and Web3 startups. Meetings have already been arranged to assess each party’s intention and readiness.

Monetary Authority Received 77 Stablecoin Expressions of Interest

The HKMA stated that it would not publish the list of entities that submitted expressions of interest or applications. Communications with these firms are part of the preliminary licensing process and do not indicate regulatory approval or endorsement.

“Whether a licence is ultimately granted will depend on whether the application meets the licensing requirements,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the authority made clear that only a limited number of licenses would be issued during the initial phase. The HKMA said the current meetings are meant to help applicants evaluate the necessity and maturity of their issuance plans before deciding to move forward with a formal submission.

The spokesperson added that the outcome of the discussions would help both the regulator and the market participants understand the depth and readiness of Hong Kong’s stablecoin ecosystem.

The HKMA also reiterated its warning to the public regarding unlicensed stablecoins, advising consumers to remain cautious about promotional materials that do not come from licensed entities.

Hong Kong to Set Regulatory Reference Point

The stablecoin licensing regime came into effect on August 1. It is one of the city’s core regulatory tools as it continues to develop its virtual asset framework under the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau’s broader digital finance agenda.

Formal licence applications are expected to follow in the coming months, though the final number of approved entities remains unclear.

The limited availability of licences may lead firms to reassess their strategies. Some could postpone applications, partner with existing licensees, or pursue alternative structures to meet compliance thresholds without applying directly.

Hong Kong’s initial screening process will likely set a reference point for other regulatory jurisdictions. Early decisions around transparency, scope, and eligibility may shape how regional markets approach stablecoin oversight going forward.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What risks is the HKMA trying to mitigate with limited early licenses?

Concentrating approvals allows the regulator to monitor systemic risk, assess operational practices, and avoid large-scale fallout from early-stage failures.

Are there consequences for entities that promote stablecoins without a license?

While enforcement mechanisms haven’t been detailed, public warnings suggest the HKMA may escalate scrutiny or coordinate with other regulatory bodies.

Will license holders be allowed to offer retail services immediately?

Not necessarily. Retail offerings may require separate approvals or phased rollout conditions depending on the applicant’s risk profile and business model.

Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,244
0.25 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,349
2.41 %
Ethereum
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2127
2.09 %
Dogecoin
XRP
XRP
$2.76
1.58 %
XRP
Provenance Blockchain
hash
$0.0257
1.89 %
Provenance Blockchain

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,968,348,093,818
-2.91
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: Expectations of a Fed Rate Cut Could Push Ripple’s Price Up by $10. Insiders Recommend Findmining’s XRP Contracts
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 29, 2025
2025-08-29 11:06:12
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: NIGHT Airdrop Goes Live – Are XRP Holders About to Claim Free Tokens?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-01 18:54:54
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-09-01 18:47:50
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors