Grayscale Introduces Avalanche Trust to Expand Crypto Investment Offerings

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 22, 2024 05:58 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Grayscale Investments announced the launch of the Grayscale Avalanche Trust on Thursday, providing accredited investors with a new opportunity to gain exposure to cryptocurrency.

According to a Grayscale Investments press release, the newly established trust focuses on Avalanche (AVAX), a blockchain platform designed to optimize scalability, security, and decentralization.

Grayscale Brings AVAX for Accredited Investors

The Trust is now open for daily subscription and operates similarly to Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts. It concentrates solely on investing in the AVAX token, which powers the Avalanche network and is also known for its role in facilitating real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

We are proud to announce the creation of a new single-asset crypto investment fund, available through private placement: Grayscale Avalanche Trust $AVAX.



Available to eligible accredited investors.



Read the press release: https://t.co/XwKfjPD9Tw pic.twitter.com/HdzlNfwkQ8 — Grayscale (@Grayscale) August 22, 2024

Digital Asset is a Non-Partisan Issue

David LaValle, Grayscale’s global head of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), noted that digital assets are increasingly being viewed beyond traditional political divides. In a recent interview, he pointed out that what was once a partisan issue is now widely accepted across the political spectrum.

This shift suggests that discussions around digital assets are now more focused on their economic potential and regulatory needs rather than being influenced by party politics. LaValle emphasized that this is a strong indicator of the sector’s growing relevance.

The company’s research shows that digital assets are becoming more important to investors and the general public when voting. This has led to the topic entering mainstream political discussions.

LaValle highlighted that the broad acceptance of digital assets reflects their increasing economic impact. This change drives bipartisan interest in the sector as policymakers recognize the need to address its opportunities and challenges.