BTC 2.19%
$61,820.69
ETH 2.26%
$2,675.21
SOL 1.39%
$145.33
PEPE 3.71%
$0.0000083
SHIB 4.73%
$0.000014
BNB 0.59%
$582.92
DOGE 4.61%
$0.11
XRP 0.27%
$0.60
TG Casino
powered by $TGC
Cryptonews Blockchain News Grayscale Introduces Avalanche Trust to Expand Crypto Investment Offerings

Grayscale Introduces Avalanche Trust to Expand Crypto Investment Offerings

Avalanche Grayscale
Last updated:
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
grayscale investments

Grayscale Investments announced the launch of the Grayscale Avalanche Trust on Thursday, providing accredited investors with a new opportunity to gain exposure to cryptocurrency.

According to a Grayscale Investments press release, the newly established trust focuses on Avalanche (AVAX), a blockchain platform designed to optimize scalability, security, and decentralization.

Grayscale Brings AVAX for Accredited Investors

The Trust is now open for daily subscription and operates similarly to Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts. It concentrates solely on investing in the AVAX token, which powers the Avalanche network and is also known for its role in facilitating real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Digital Asset is a Non-Partisan Issue

David LaValle, Grayscale’s global head of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), noted that digital assets are increasingly being viewed beyond traditional political divides. In a recent interview, he pointed out that what was once a partisan issue is now widely accepted across the political spectrum.

This shift suggests that discussions around digital assets are now more focused on their economic potential and regulatory needs rather than being influenced by party politics. LaValle emphasized that this is a strong indicator of the sector’s growing relevance.

The company’s research shows that digital assets are becoming more important to investors and the general public when voting. This has led to the topic entering mainstream political discussions.

LaValle highlighted that the broad acceptance of digital assets reflects their increasing economic impact. This change drives bipartisan interest in the sector as policymakers recognize the need to address its opportunities and challenges.

Recommended Articles
SEC Rejects Dismissal Motion in Richard Heart's $1 Billion HEX Case
2024-08-23 17:22:01
Bitcoin Price Pushes Higher as Fed’s Powell Signals Incoming Rate Cuts - BTC to $70K Soon?
2024-08-23 15:16:42
Gabriele Giancola, CEO of Qiibee, on Bringing Liquidity to Points, Loyalty Programs Adopting Blockchain, and Web3 Future of Rewards Programs | Ep. 363
Appeals Court Sides with SEC, Rejects Crypto Law Firm's Bid for Ether Clarity
2024-08-23 14:49:31
Bukele's 'Bitcoin Piggy Bank': El Salvador's Reserves Now Stand At 5,851 BTC
2024-08-23 13:44:30
What’s Happening In Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest
2024-08-23 12:42:09
Crypto Pyramid Scheme Mastermind Extradited to China from Thailand
2024-08-23 11:53:09
Read More Articles

More Articles

Industry Talk
Avalanche’s $AVAX Price Turns Green, Is It Too Late to Jump In?
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2024-08-22 16:37:17
Altcoin News
NYSE Applies with SEC to List Options for Ether ETFs by Grayscale and Bitwise
Ruholamin Haqshanas
Ruholamin Haqshanas
2024-08-08 10:35:29
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global), Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More