German Fintech Tangany Secures €10M to Expand Regulated Crypto Custody Across Europe

The round drew support from several heavyweight investors, including Baader Bank, Elevator Ventures, and Heliad Crypto Partners.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

German Fintech Tangany Secures €10M to Expand Regulated Crypto Custody Across Europe

Munich-based digital asset custodian Tangany has raised €10 million in a Series A round to scale its regulated crypto custody infrastructure across Europe, as the continent braces for the rollout of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

Key Takeaways:

  • Tangany raised €10M to expand its BaFin-regulated crypto custody services ahead of MiCA implementation in Europe.
  • The company now secures over €3 billion in digital assets for more than 700,000 accounts across 60+ institutional clients.
  • Backed by major European financial institutions, Tangany is positioning itself as a leading compliance-first custodian in the region.

The round drew support from several heavyweight investors, including Baader Bank, Elevator Ventures (the VC arm of Raiffeisen Bank International), and Heliad Crypto Partners, a division of Heliad AG.

Existing backers like HTGF and Nauta Capital also participated, reaffirming confidence in Tangany’s growth strategy.

Tangany Offers BaFin-Regulated White-Label Custody for Crypto and Tokenized Assets

Founded in 2018, Tangany operates as a BaFin-regulated fintech providing white-label custody solutions for cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, and NFTs.

Its technology is currently used by over 60 institutional clients, including eToro, Bitvavo, Finanzen.net ZERO, and FlatexDEGIRO, allowing them to integrate blockchain functionality directly into their products via API.

CEO and co-founder Martin Kreitmair said the raise represents more than just capital. “It’s a strong signal of institutional trust in Tangany’s vision and infrastructure,” he noted.

“We’re proud to remain fully independent while aligning our shareholder base with Europe’s leading financial institutions.”

Tangany’s custodial platform currently secures over €3 billion in digital assets and supports more than 700,000 customer accounts.

Since its €7 million seed round in 2022, led by Nauta Capital, the company has more than doubled its revenue and grown assets under custody 7.5x, from €400 million to €3 billion.

Baader Bank’s Deputy CEO Oliver Riedel emphasized the firm’s confidence in Tangany’s long-term role in shaping digital finance in Europe.

“They’ve shown both the regulatory maturity and technological depth needed to serve institutions at scale,” he said.

Elevator Ventures’ Managing Director Thomas Muchar echoed the sentiment, highlighting Tangany’s position at the intersection of digital innovation and compliance.

“We’re excited to join them on this next chapter of European expansion,” he said.

With MiCA implementation underway, Tangany is poised to capitalize on the rising demand for compliant custody services.

The firm is also expected to onboard a select number of banking partners aligned with its vision for secure, regulated infrastructure.

Carles Ferrer, General Partner at Nauta Capital, called the Series A a validation of Tangany’s market relevance. “From team to product to traction, Tangany has become a key player in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem,” he said.

Deutsche Bank to Launch Crypto Custody Service in 2026

As reported, Deutsche Bank is also set to roll out its crypto custody platform in 2026, working with Bitpanda’s tech arm and Swiss infrastructure firm Taurus SA.

The move marks a significant step in the bank’s multi-year strategy to deepen its presence in digital assets, with custody services aimed at institutional clients.

The German lender is also exploring stablecoins and tokenized deposits, potentially issuing its own token or joining existing initiatives.

The move aligns with broader trends in the financial sector, as major European institutions respond to MiCA regulation and global policy shifts under pro-crypto leadership in the U.S.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
