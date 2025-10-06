Galaxy Digital Unveils New Trading App With Shocking 8% APY – But There’s a Catch

By offering 8% via a structured note for accredited users alongside a 4% cash yield for everyone, GalaxyOne targets both yield-seekers and mainstream traders while leveraging its lending book.

Galaxy Digital has officially launched GalaxyOne, a new trading platform that combines crypto, stock, and cash management tools for U.S. investors. The app introduces high-yield savings and investment options, including an 8% annual percentage yield (APY) reserved for accredited investors.

Today, GalaxyOne officially launches, precision-built for individual investors who expect more. Cash. Crypto. Equities. Yield. All in one app, powered by Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/yuIZviNsBL — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) October 6, 2025

According to the company, GalaxyOne is designed to bring its institutional-grade infrastructure to retail users. The platform offers 4% APY on FDIC-insured cash deposits and 8% APY on Galaxy Premium Yield Notes, powered by the firm’s $1.1 billion institutional lending desk.

Galaxy said the returns are backed by its balance sheet and lending operations, not by promotional or short-term rates.

GalaxyOne Launch Puts Galaxy Digital in Direct Competition With Mainstream Trading Apps

At launch, GalaxyOne allows users to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Paxos Gold (PAXG), with more digital assets expected to be added soon. It also offers commission-free trading for over 2,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, expanding Galaxy’s presence beyond the crypto market.

CEO Mike Novogratz described the move as a major step in extending Galaxy’s institutional expertise to retail investors. “We’re bringing the infrastructure that powers institutions directly to individuals,” Novogratz said.

The platform’s design emphasizes integration between cash, crypto, and equities. Users can automatically reinvest their earnings from savings into supported digital assets, allowing compound growth without manual transfers.

Galaxy said the goal is to create a single environment where users can manage yield, trading, and portfolio growth together.

GalaxyOne originated from Fierce, a mobile finance app that Galaxy acquired in December 2024 for $12.5 million. The acquisition brought in Fierce’s original development team, led by former CEO Rob Cornish, who now serves as Galaxy’s Chief Technology Officer.

The company said the app’s infrastructure and design principles were re-engineered to align with Galaxy’s broader financial and digital asset capabilities.

Zac Prince, head of GalaxyOne, said the launch seeks to solve a long-standing problem for retail investors: fragmented tools and inconsistent yields. “Investors have been offered platforms that promise integration but deliver silos,” Prince said in a launch statement. “GalaxyOne was built to change that.”

The rollout also marks Galaxy’s entry into the retail investment market, placing it in direct competition with Robinhood, eToro, and Cash App, which already offer hybrid trading experiences.

GalaxyOne said the application is available on iOS, Android, and the web, with a roadmap that includes business accounts, staking features for assets like Solana, and new brokerage and lending products.

Galaxy Digital Pushes Tokenized Shares and Institutional Growth Amid Strong 2025 Expansion

Galaxy Digital has continued its expansion into blockchain-based finance with a series of strategic milestones across 2025, including its Nasdaq debut, new tokenization initiatives, and growing institutional services.

In September, the firm unveiled “tokenized GLXY,” allowing holders of its SEC-registered Class A common stock to convert shares into tokens on Solana via Superstate, its digital transfer agent.

🚀 Galaxy Digital launches tokenized GLXY: convert SEC-registered Class A shares into tokens on Solana via Superstate.#Galaxy $GLXYhttps://t.co/KiCN4lo9lj — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 3, 2025

Each tokenized GLXY represents a legally equivalent share, marking the first time a U.S.-listed equity has been made available natively on a public blockchain. Only verified investors can hold the tokens, preserving compliance with Know Your Customer and anti-money-laundering requirements.

The move follows an August SEC filing revealing Galaxy’s plans to explore tokenizing its equity as part of a broader strategy to integrate blockchain rails into traditional markets.

CEO Mike Novogratz said the initiative could open new pathways for DeFi applications such as lending and trading.

Earlier in the year, Galaxy strengthened its institutional staking business through a July integration with crypto custodian Fireblocks.

The partnership allows more than 2,000 financial institutions to access Galaxy’s $3.15 billion staking platform directly from their custody vaults, expanding the firm’s infrastructure footprint.

In June, Galaxy Asset Management closed its $175 million Galaxy Ventures Fund I, surpassing its target to back early-stage startups in tokenization, stablecoins, and payment infrastructure. The fund has already invested in projects such as Monad, Ethena, and Rail.

Galaxy’s Nasdaq listing in May capped off a transformative first half. The firm reported $9.1 billion in assets for Q2, up 43% from the previous quarter, and a net income of $30.7 million, recovering from a Q1 loss.

Despite earnings volatility, Galaxy recorded record digital asset operations in July and continues to expand its Helios data center, with CoreWeave committing to the full 800-megawatt capacity.