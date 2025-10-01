BTC $116,380.50 2.97%
Foresight Ventures Launches $50M Fund for Stablecoin Infrastructure

The fund will back projects across issuance, exchange, compliance, and payments.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million fund dedicated entirely to stablecoin infrastructure, marking the first initiative of its kind.

Key Takeaways:

  • Foresight Ventures has launched a $50 million fund focused on stablecoin infrastructure.
  • The fund will support projects that integrate stablecoins with AI, real-world assets, on-chain FX, and merchant solutions.
  • The initiative aims to strengthen the long-term foundation for global stablecoin adoption.

The fund will back projects across issuance, exchange, compliance, and payments, including those leveraging stablecoins for AI, on-chain FX, and real-world asset applications.

Foresight Ventures’ New Fund Targets Full Stablecoin Stack

The venture firm, known for its early bets on frontier payment infrastructure, said the fund will focus on both upstream platforms and downstream use cases.

Areas of interest include compliant on/off-ramps, merchant acquiring solutions, and payment-focused blockchains.

Foresight has previously invested in firms such as Ethena, Noble, Codex, Agora, and WSPN, all central to the evolving stablecoin landscape.

“Stablecoins are no longer peripheral — they are fast becoming the backbone of modern payments,” said Alice Li, Managing Partner at Foresight Ventures.

She emphasized the need for compliance-ready and scalable solutions that can bridge traditional finance and blockchain-based systems.

The launch follows Foresight’s recent release of a research report titled Stablecoin L1/L2: Defining the Next Era of Global Payments, profiling stablecoin-native blockchains such as Plasma, Stable, Codex, Noble, and 1Money.

The report provides a technical and strategic breakdown of each network, reinforcing Foresight’s commitment to data-driven investing.

Through this fund, Foresight aims to build a resilient foundation for stablecoin adoption across retail and institutional markets, with a particular focus on long-term infrastructure that can support scalable, cross-border financial systems.

Last year, crypto exchange Bitget, in collaboration with Foresight Ventures, launched a $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund.

The fund was intended to provide a boost to the Telegram Open Network (TON), a platform that facilitates the integration of blockchain and cryptocurrency within the Telegram messenger.

The primary objective of the $20 million TON Ecosystem Fund was to provide support for early-stage projects within the TON ecosystem, with a particular focus on driving innovation.

Visa Pilots Stablecoin Payments to Modernize Cross-Border Transfers

As reported, Visa has launched a pilot program that allows businesses to fund cross-border payments using stablecoins instead of pre-funding local accounts.

The initiative, built on Visa Direct, is designed to reduce friction and eliminate the need for firms to hold large cash reserves across multiple currencies.

It follows the passage of the GENIUS Act, which gave regulatory clarity for stablecoin issuers in the US.

Targeting banks and remittance firms, the system is expected to speed up transactions and unlock dormant capital.

While regulators remain cautious about stablecoins, Visa’s move signals a shift toward integrating blockchain rails into traditional financial systems instead of opposing them.

The company has already processed $200 million in stablecoin settlements and sees growing convergence between traditional payments and crypto infrastructure.

With its Tokenized Asset Platform and new bank partnerships, Visa is positioning itself as both a facilitator and direct player in the future of global payments.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St.
