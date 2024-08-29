BTC 0.36%
NFT News

Forbes Partners With OKX To Launch Exclusive NFT Community

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a crypto and tech reporter. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX (Huobi Global),...

Forbes launched the Legacy Pass NFT in partnership with OKX Wallet on August 29, providing users with fast-track access to an exclusive community.

According to details provided by Forbes, the Legacy Pass will grant holders access to various exclusive benefits, including participation in high-profile events, artist drops, and the ability to influence Forbes’ web3 list.

Forbes Legacy Pass for Web3 Community

The number of passes is limited to 1,917, representing the year Forbes was founded. The price is set at 0.33 ETH (about $850).

The Pass provides access to global events like Forbes’ Under 30 Summit, offering networking opportunities with industry leaders. Passholders’ names will also be featured in the 2024 edition of Forbes magazine, ensuring visibility.

It also includes a premium subscription to the publication’s online content and newsletters and participation in curated artist drops. Passholders also have voting rights for the Forbes web3 list, allowing them to influence industry rankings.

An announcement published by OKX indicated that the users can apply for the Forbes Legacy Pass by meeting specific requirements, such as holding a certain amount of ETH in their OKX Wallet. This gives them priority in the application process for the membership.

For OKX users, this initiative would connect users directly to Forbes’ web3 community, offering them additional features and opportunities within the platform.

OKX Introduces AUD Trading Pairs

OKX has recently expanded its offerings to cater to its Australian customer base, introducing trading pairs that allow users to trade major cryptos against the Australian dollar (AUD).

In addition to expanding its AUD trading pairs, OKX has been trying to adapt its services to meet the specific needs of various regional markets. This includes offering products and features that cater to the preferences of local users.

The exchange has also been working on improving its global services by adding new features to enhance the user experience across different regions.

