Floki Price Prediction: Elon Musk’s ‘Floki is Back’ Post Sparks 30% Surge – 10x Move Begins Now

Social momentum for FLOKI is surging as Elon Musk’s latest shill – FLOKI price predictions now set sights on a 10x move.

Floki is having its own social moment with a mention from Elon Musk, adding fuel to bullish FLOKI price predictions.

The meme coin leads gains among the top 100, soaring 30% in the past 24 hours after Musk jokingly appointed his Shiba Inu—the dog that inspired the token—as the new X CEO.

Flōki is back on the job as 𝕏 CEO! pic.twitter.com/Zu29Dos24r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

Speculative traders have taken the post as a shill, claiming FLOKI is “back” after being sidelined from market tailwinds, falling 43% over the past three months.

The spike shows the influence Musk still wields over speculative crypto assets, having previously moved markets for tokens like Dogecoin, Kekius Maximus, and Pnut.

Meme coin commentator “Bonk Guy” noted the token’s historical reactions to Musk-driven hype suggest parabolic upside potential if the endorsements continue.

“How many Xs did $FLOKI pump the last time Elon did this btw?” he added on X.

Notably, the shill comes as Floki gains regulated exposure in European markets with the launch of Valour Floki (FLOKI) SEK, opening the doors to fresh TradFi demand.

Floki Price Prediction: 10x Move Starts Now

The endorsement may have sparked a breakout move, with Floki flashing a strong double-bottom reversal pattern along a key demand zone at $0.000064.

This zone aligns with the lower boundary of a 15-month ascending channel, a proven launchpad for previous rallies, forming a strong confluence of technical support.

FLOKI / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators add weight to the bullish setup. The RSI has reclaimed the neutral line above 50, while the MACD histogram verges on a golden cross above the signal line—both pointing to a new uptrend in full swing.

The critical breakout threshold sits at $0.000115, a historically decisive level. Reclaiming it as support could confirm a bullish play out of the pattern.

In this case, the Floki price could reclaim its all-time high at $0.00035, pushing into new price discovery targeting $0.00095 — a 10x move from current prices.

