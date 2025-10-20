BTC $110,617.97 1.19%
Price Analysis

Floki Price Prediction: Elon Musk’s ‘Floki is Back’ Post Sparks 30% Surge – 10x Move Begins Now 

Elon Musk fLOKI Price Prediction
Social momentum for FLOKI is surging as Elon Musk’s latest shill – FLOKI price predictions now set sights on a 10x move.  
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Floki Price Prediction: Elon Musk’s ‘Floki is Back’ Post Sparks 30% Surge – 10x Move Begins Now 

Floki is having its own social moment with a mention from Elon Musk, adding fuel to bullish FLOKI price predictions.

The meme coin leads gains among the top 100, soaring 30% in the past 24 hours after Musk jokingly appointed his Shiba Inu—the dog that inspired the token—as the new X CEO.

Speculative traders have taken the post as a shill, claiming FLOKI is “back” after being sidelined from market tailwinds, falling 43% over the past three months.

The spike shows the influence Musk still wields over speculative crypto assets, having previously moved markets for tokens like Dogecoin, Kekius Maximus, and Pnut.

Meme coin commentator “Bonk Guy” noted the token’s historical reactions to Musk-driven hype suggest parabolic upside potential if the endorsements continue.

“How many Xs did $FLOKI pump the last time Elon did this btw?” he added on X.

Notably, the shill comes as Floki gains regulated exposure in European markets with the launch of Valour Floki (FLOKI) SEK, opening the doors to fresh TradFi demand.

Particularly as Floki gains regulated spot exposure in European markets with the launch of the Valour Floki (FLOKI) SEK, opening the door to fresh TradFi demand.

Floki Price Prediction: 10x Move Starts Now

The endorsement may have sparked a breakout move, with Floki flashing a strong double-bottom reversal pattern along a key demand zone at $0.000064.

This zone aligns with the lower boundary of a 15-month ascending channel, a proven launchpad for previous rallies, forming a strong confluence of technical support.

FLOKI / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.
FLOKI / USDT 1-day chart, symmetrical triangle pattern. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators add weight to the bullish setup. The RSI has reclaimed the neutral line above 50, while the MACD histogram verges on a golden cross above the signal line—both pointing to a new uptrend in full swing.

The critical breakout threshold sits at $0.000115, a historically decisive level. Reclaiming it as support could confirm a bullish play out of the pattern.

In this case, the Floki price could reclaim its all-time high at $0.00035, pushing into new price discovery targeting $0.00095 — a 10x move from current prices.

Sniffer Bot: The Tool Traders Need When Meme Coins Are Hot

High-profile endorsement like this only adds fuel to the meme coin fire: Solana and Binance Smart Chain are already having a “meme coin supercycle” moment.

Snorter ($SNORT) is quickly becoming the go-to tool for investors who want to make the most of its high-potential plays.

Snorter Bot gives users a complete competitive toolkit: limit-order sniping for perfect entries, MEV-resistant swaps that outsmart frontrunners, copy trading that mirrors top performers, and rug-pull protection that filters out scams before you commit.

Even more crucially, Snorter helps traders exit right — locking in gains at the right moment instead of watching profits slip away.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

This isn’t your typical trading bot. It’s engineered for the chaos, speed, and opportunity of bull markets.

This isn't your average bot. It's built for the chaos and opportunity of bull markets. And with the macro narrative driving capital back into meme coins, Snorter's timing couldn't be more perfect.

The presale has already surpassed $5.25 million, entering its final week with momentum still accelerating.

Early adopters of $SNORT are getting ready to ride the next Solana rally — with sharper entries, cleaner exits, and smarter trades.

Visit the Offical Snorter Website Here

Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
