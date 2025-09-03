Fed Sets Stablecoin Showdown for Oct. 21 – Business Models Face Scrutiny

The U.S. Federal Reserve will host a high-profile conference on October 21 to examine the future of payments innovation, with stablecoins set to take center stage.

The event, announced by the Fed Board on Wednesday, will convene regulators, financial institutions, and technology leaders to debate how advances such as tokenization, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance can reshape the global payments system.

Fed Puts Stablecoins in Focus After First U.S. Regulatory Framework Passes

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher J. Waller framed the conference as a continuation of the central bank’s push to balance innovation with stability.

“Innovation has been a constant in payments to meet the changing needs of consumers and businesses,” Waller said.

He added that the Fed seeks to explore both the opportunities and challenges of new technologies, with the goal of improving the safety and efficiency of payments.

The Payments Innovation Conference will feature panel discussions on the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance, the business models emerging around stablecoins, and the role of AI in payments.

The agenda also includes sessions on tokenization, which is increasingly seen as a tool for transforming how financial assets are issued and transferred.

The entire event will be livestreamed to the public on the Fed’s website, with more details to be released in the weeks ahead.

The October summit comes as stablecoins expand rapidly into the digital asset economy. With more than $230 billion in circulation globally, tokens like Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC are now central to crypto markets and increasingly seen as a bridge to traditional finance.

Policymakers have been weighing their potential to improve payment efficiency against risks of instability, particularly if stablecoins replace bank deposits or disrupt existing systems.

The Federal Reserve has held prior events on digital payments, but the October conference shows a growing urgency to address stablecoins’ role in the financial system directly. The discussions arrive just months after Congress passed the first federal stablecoin legislation in July, giving banks a clearer regulatory path to issuing dollar-backed tokens.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman has also recently pushed regulators to adopt a more hands-on approach to blockchain and digital assets.

Speaking in Wyoming on August 20, she suggested allowing Fed staff to hold small amounts of crypto to better understand how the technology works. Bowman argued that direct exposure would provide valuable insight and help the central bank attract talent in a competitive field.

She further warned that an “overly cautious mindset” could make the banking system less relevant to consumers and businesses, urging regulators to work with the industry to understand blockchain’s potential benefits, including tokenized assets that streamline ownership transfers.

The upcoming payments conference is expected to continue this dialogue, as policymakers balance innovation with oversight.

By placing stablecoins at the center of the agenda, the Fed appears intent on tackling the business models of one of crypto’s fastest-growing sectors head-on.

U.S. Federal Reserve Pulls Back Crypto Oversight, Ends Specialized Supervision Program

The U.S. Federal Reserve has scaled back its oversight of banks’ crypto activities, dismantling measures introduced in 2022 and 2023 that required pre-approvals and heightened scrutiny of digital asset ventures.

In April, the Fed rescinded supervisory letters that forced banks to notify regulators before engaging in crypto or stablecoin transactions. The central bank said the step would align oversight with evolving risks while supporting innovation in the banking system.

In August, the Fed went further, announcing the end of its “Novel Activities Supervision Program,” launched in 2023 to closely monitor banks’ involvement in crypto custody, lending, stablecoin operations, and partnerships with fintechs.

The program, created under Supervisory Letter SR 23-7, had imposed stricter reviews of digital-asset services and required proof of robust risk controls.

In its statement, the Fed said the program had already met its goal of deepening regulators’ understanding of digital-asset risks, making continued specialized supervision unnecessary. Crypto-friendly lawmakers, however, viewed the reversal as a political victory.

Senator Cynthia Lummis called it a “big win” against what she and others labeled “Operation Chokepoint 2.0,” an alleged effort to cut off banking access for crypto firms. President Donald Trump has also condemned such oversight, describing it as part of a broader “debanking” agenda.

The rollback means banks will now have their digital-asset services reviewed under the same risk-based framework as traditional activities. While the Fed stressed that safety, soundness, and compliance standards remain, banks will no longer face a separate supervisory layer for crypto operations.

Regulators have still emphasized risk-management obligations. In July, the Fed, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a joint reminder to banks providing crypto custody.

The agencies outlined fiduciary and non-fiduciary models of custody, stressing the need for strict controls over cryptographic keys, cyber protections, and compliance with existing laws.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are pushing for broader regulatory clarity. In mid-July, House Republicans declared “Crypto Week,” advancing bills including the CLARITY Act to distinguish between securities and commodities and the GENIUS Act on stablecoin oversight, which President Trump had already signed.

Another proposal, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, would prohibit the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency.

Together, the regulatory retreat and legislative push mark a shift toward a lighter, pro-crypto stance in Washington.