BTC $104,933.55 -0.82%
ETH $2,619.09 0.44%
SOL $155.05 -0.63%
PEPE $0.000012 -2.93%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.80%
DOGE $0.18 -2.56%
XRP $2.22 -1.99%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.34
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Fed Meeting Shoutout Sends Solana Meme Coin $SKBDI Soaring 80%—Is Meme Mania Back for Crypto?

Meme coin U.S. Congress
As lawmakers and markets collide, the explosive rally of $SKBDI indicates the unpredictable power of social moments in crypto and raises questions about the staying power of meme-driven assets.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. congressional mention of Skibidi Toilet Coin ($SKBDI) triggered a rapid price surge./span>
  • Congressman Brad Sherman, while discussing a bill on digital asset purchases, referenced Skibidi Toilet alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Trump Coin, and Mongoose Coin.
  • Skibidi Toilet Coin is based on a viral YouTube series with over 65 billion views.

Solana-based meme coin Skibidi Toilet ($SKBDI) surged 80% after receiving an unexpected mention during a U.S. congressional hearing.

The token briefly stole the spotlight when Representative Brad Sherman referenced it in a House Financial Services Committee meeting on crypto regulation.

Congressman Sparks Meme Coin Frenzy with Shoutout to Skibidi Toilet

While presenting a bill designed to allow unrestricted government purchases of digital assets, Sherman cited a list of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Trump Coin, Mongoose Coin, and Skibidi Toilet Coin.

The comment immediately caught the attention of traders, sending $SKBDI skyrocketing from obscurity into the limelight.

Within hours of the hearing, $SKBDI jumped 80% to a price of $0.051876, lifting its market cap to around $3.63 million, according to CoinGecko.

Source: CoinGecko

Trading volume spiked as well, hitting $772,084 in the past 24 hours, a 62% increase from the day before.

Launched in late 2023, Skibidi Toilet is part of a wave of viral meme coins running on the Solana blockchain.

It’s inspired by the internet sensation “Skibidi Toilet,” a surreal animated series featuring human-headed toilets locked in battle with humanoid camera- and speaker-headed enemies.

The bizarre series has racked up more than 65 billion views online, mostly on YouTube.

Though the token has no official use case beyond meme culture and community engagement, that hasn’t stopped it from gaining traction. $SKBDI is currently trading nearly 190% above its all-time low, but still 95% below its $1.03 peak.

Other meme tokens mentioned in the hearing didn’t enjoy the same rally. Trump Coin fell 4.3% to $10.94, while Mongoose Coin dropped 1.9% to $0.0161.

Mongoose Coin Source: CoinGecko

The sudden spotlight on Skibidi Toilet Coin has raised questions about whether meme coin mania is ready for another run.

Solana Cools After Meme Surge, But Network Growth Remains Steady

While $SKBDI grabbed the spotlight after the Fed meeting shoutout, the broader Solana ecosystem is showing a more complex picture.

Solana’s native token, SOL, is currently trading at $154, down 10% since rejecting the $185 resistance level on May 23.

Solana Source: CoinGecko

Daily trading volume has also dipped nearly 20%, raising questions about short-term momentum and the potential for a retest of the $142 support zone.

Memecoin enthusiasm hasn’t spared Solana’s homegrown tokens from volatility.

For example, several popular Solana-based memes have posted sharp weekly declines; FARTCOIN, POPCAT, and PENGU have shed between 17% and 20%.

The drop in memecoin prices comes amid a broader cool-off in DEX activity, which could further pressure SOL’s price performance.

Still, not all signs are bearish. Solana’s total value locked (TVL) has climbed to $11 billion, marking a 14% increase over the past month.

Platforms like Raydium and Marinade have led the way with 48% and 28% growth, respectively, showing continued builder momentum despite market chop.

However, ongoing concerns around validator incentives tied to MEV (maximum extractable value) continue to cast a shadow.

Researchers, including Paradigm’s Dan Robinson, warn that MEV on Solana, facilitated by its high throughput, may harm regular users via practices like sandwich attacks and front-running.

For now, meme mania may be back, but Solana still has its own structural battles to face.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,421,867,853,895
-3.3
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10
2025-05-30 16:19:17
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Crypto Price Prediction Today 4 June – Pi Coin, XRP, Solana
2025-06-04 21:54:00
Press Releases
China’s DeepSeek Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe, and Cardano by End of 2025
2025-06-04 21:48:36
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors