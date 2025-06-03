Fartcoin Price Prediction: Breakdown From Bear Pattern Could Trigger Steeper Crash

Fartcoin is losing its position as the meme coin of choice among speculative traders, with a long-brewing bear signal hinting at steeper losses.

The explosive 360% Fartcoin price rise since April may not extend into near-term price forecasts, with the breakdown of a 2-month-long bear pattern triggering its first major sell signal.

The pattern’s collapse has already fueled a 20% weekly drop as hype-driven support thins out and the meme coin finds itself increasingly excluded from the “best crypto to buy” conversation.

As the economic effects of Trump’s tariff war begin to be recognized on a global scale, investment markets remain locked in a state of cautious optimism as FUD persists.

Meme Coin Speculators Have Moved on From Fartcoin

The late-week fall led to a wipeout of bullish-aligned traders in the Fartcoin derivatives, marking the largest long liquidation event to date—$7.74 million was erased during Friday trading, according to CoinGlass data.

Fartcoin Total Long / Short ratio. Source: CoinGlass.

Open interest is showing signs of recovery, rising 8% since the weekend, but most bulls appear hesitant to re-enter long positions. The long/short ratio stabilizing near 1.0088—a near 50/50 market split.

Fartcoin Long / Short ratio. Source: CoinGlass.

The speculative momentum that drove the 360% two-month Fartcoin price rally has cooled, leaving the token in a delicate balance as traders remain in a split decision over further losses or gains.

FARTCOIN Price Analysis: Could the Crash Get Deeper?

The full breakdown projected by the rising wedge pattern has not yet unfolded, leaving room for a further 40% decline to $0.66.

FARTCOIN / USDT 1-day chart, rising wedge pattern. Source: TradingView / MEXC.

While post-breakout momentum has found interim support at the $1 mark—aligned with the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, a typical correction reversal zone—momentum indicators still favor further downside.

The RSI has fallen below the neutral line at 50, currently at 44—a strong indicator that the correction has given way to a full downtrend.

Meanwhile, the MACD shows slight upward movement but remains well below the signal line, indicating continued dominance by sellers.

The 20SMA, a previous strong support during the 2-month rise, will likely be a proving ground for a Fartcoin price recovery. Reclaiming it as support could limit further losses.

That said, $1.15 remains the immediate resistance level to watch. The last two daily candles have failed to break through, suggesting a potential rejection ahead.

