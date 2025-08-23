BTC $114,866.84 -1.40%
ETH $4,739.80 -0.36%
SOL $203.01 3.51%
PEPE $0.000011 0.67%
SHIB $0.000013 0.21%
DOGE $0.23 -0.38%
XRP $3.02 -1.22%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.48
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?

Cryptocurrency Ethereum
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum Price Prediction: $5.4 Billion in ETF Inflows – Big Institutions Are Buying ETH Fast.

Ethereum has made an impressive price action this week, climbing above $4,700 and pushing its market cap to $569 billion. That’s a 9% daily gain, which exhibits just how quickly momentum can shift when investors are taking control of the market.

In just two sessions, ETH added more than $800, a rally fueled by cleaner technical signals and stronger interest from bigger players in the market.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, ETH has carved out a classic ABCD harmonic pattern, a sign that the move isn’t random but follows a structured path. The breakout above the 50-period SMA at $4,388 also came with a bullish engulfing candle—an early indication that sellers lost their grip and buyers were willing to commit.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Key Levels to Watch Now

Bitcoin price prediction is slightly bullish as the ETH/USD pair is showing strength without looking stretched. The relative strength index (RSI) is holding around 65, high but not yet overbought.

Whereas, the (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) MACD is widening on the bullish side, suggesting momentum still has room.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Right now, price action is consolidating around $4,700 in what looks like a flag formation. That’s often the pause before the next leg up.

Here’s how the chart stacks up: support is sitting around $4,600, with a stronger base near $4,400. Resistance is at $4,900—if ETH clears that, it opens a path to $5,300, and eventually $5,700.

These levels line up closely with the extension targets highlighted on TradingView’s path tool.

Looking Ahead: Can ETH Push Toward $6,000?

For traders, ETH technical analysis is simple. A close above $4,900 and you’re in, stops below $4,600. First target $5,300, then $5,700. If momentum continues, ETH could be laying the foundation for a move to $6,000 in the coming months.

Ethereum’s $569 billion market cap isn’t just a number – it’s the weight it’s carrying across DeFi, NFTs and blockchain infrastructure.

That’s why this feels different from just another spike. It could be the start of a bigger move where ETH retests the highs and starts to become the backbone of the digital economy.

New Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $11.3 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012775—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Press Releases
Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
BTC Price Prediction: Will Fed Cut Odds and BlackRock Flows Break Support?
2025-08-21 19:50:20
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$4,740
0.36 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,189,421,828,275
0.3
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
BTC Price Prediction: Will Fed Cut Odds and BlackRock Flows Break Support?
2025-08-21 19:50:20
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-22 14:40:07
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
IRS Digital Assets Chief Trish Turner Resigns After Three Months
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-08-23 14:06:00
Features
Ether is More Popular than Bitcoin Right Now — Here’s Why
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-23 13:41:21
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors