Ethereum Price Prediction: With a $569B Market Cap, Is the New All-Time High Just the Beginning for ETH?

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 23, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum has made an impressive price action this week, climbing above $4,700 and pushing its market cap to $569 billion. That’s a 9% daily gain, which exhibits just how quickly momentum can shift when investors are taking control of the market.

In just two sessions, ETH added more than $800, a rally fueled by cleaner technical signals and stronger interest from bigger players in the market.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, ETH has carved out a classic ABCD harmonic pattern, a sign that the move isn’t random but follows a structured path. The breakout above the 50-period SMA at $4,388 also came with a bullish engulfing candle—an early indication that sellers lost their grip and buyers were willing to commit.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Key Levels to Watch Now

Bitcoin price prediction is slightly bullish as the ETH/USD pair is showing strength without looking stretched. The relative strength index (RSI) is holding around 65, high but not yet overbought.

Whereas, the (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) MACD is widening on the bullish side, suggesting momentum still has room.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Right now, price action is consolidating around $4,700 in what looks like a flag formation. That’s often the pause before the next leg up.

Ethereum is trading near $4,720 after a sharp breakout. Support sits at $4,600 & $4,400, while resistance at $4,900 could open the path to $5,300. 📈 #ETH #Crypto pic.twitter.com/e82KAWw9mG — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 23, 2025

Here’s how the chart stacks up: support is sitting around $4,600, with a stronger base near $4,400. Resistance is at $4,900—if ETH clears that, it opens a path to $5,300, and eventually $5,700.

These levels line up closely with the extension targets highlighted on TradingView’s path tool.

Looking Ahead: Can ETH Push Toward $6,000?

For traders, ETH technical analysis is simple. A close above $4,900 and you’re in, stops below $4,600. First target $5,300, then $5,700. If momentum continues, ETH could be laying the foundation for a move to $6,000 in the coming months.

Momentum is bullish: RSI near 65, MACD widening. A close above $4,900 sets sights on $5,700–$6,000. ETH’s $569B market cap signals this run may just be beginning. 🚀 #Ethereum — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 23, 2025

Ethereum’s $569 billion market cap isn’t just a number – it’s the weight it’s carrying across DeFi, NFTs and blockchain infrastructure.

That’s why this feels different from just another spike. It could be the start of a bigger move where ETH retests the highs and starts to become the backbone of the digital economy.

New Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $11.3 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012775—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale