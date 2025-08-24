Ethereum Price Prediction: What the Latest Onchain Data Reveals About the Path to $20,000. Why Is Accumulation Accelerating?

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 24, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum is trading around $4,760 during the early European session on Sunday. It’s holding steady after a sharp rally from the $4,100 lows earlier this month. This price action has sparked renewed debate among traders and analysts: is Ethereum merely consolidating, or is this the start of a longer climb toward $20,000?

Ethereum Technical Picture: Bull Flag and Breakout Potential

On the technical analysis side, ETH is building strength, supporting a bullish Ethereum price prediction. Price action has carved out a bullish ABCD harmonic pattern, with the surge to $4,900 confirming strong conviction buying.

Since then, ETH has been consolidating just beneath resistance, forming what resembles a bull flag—a continuation structure that often precedes another push higher.

Ethereum is consolidating near $4,760 after a strong rally. Chart shows a bull flag under $4,900 resistance. A breakout could target $5,300–$5,700. #ETH #Crypto pic.twitter.com/xCZZVrDRLZ — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 24, 2025

Momentum remains constructive. The RSI sits at 65, showing strong demand without tipping into extreme overbought territory, while the MACD has flipped firmly bullish, with widening histogram bars pointing to building momentum.

Candlesticks reveal higher lows and tightening consolidation, suggesting healthy accumulation rather than exhaustion.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Key levels stand out: support at $4,600 and $4,420, resistance at $4,900. A closing of candles just above $4,900 can open further room for buying until $5,300, with odds of extending upward toward $5,700 and even the psychological $6,000 mark in the near term.

Ethereum On-Chain Metrics: Funding and Open Interest Align

Beyond the chart, Ethereum’s derivatives data reinforces the bullish setup.

ETH Funding Rate – Source: Coinglass

Funding rates across major exchanges remain positive but not overheated, a sign that long traders are in control, yet without the kind of extreme leverage that often leads to sharp corrections.

ETH Open Interest Rate – Source: Coinglass

Open interest tells an even clearer story. Total ETH futures OI sits at 14.6M ETH ($69.8B), with Binance holding 20% and CME 15%.

This rising open interest, combined with stable funding, signals that fresh capital is entering the market in a balanced way.

Funding rates are positive but not overheated — bulls in control without excess leverage. Open interest rising to $69.8B confirms fresh capital. Healthy setup for ETH’s next leg higher. 🚀#Ethereum pic.twitter.com/uUcxs3iJLp — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 24, 2025

Unlike July—when overheated leverage triggered long squeezes—the current environment looks healthier, marked by institutional accumulation on CME and steady retail participation on Binance.

In simple terms, the “fuel” behind Ethereum’s rally is growing, but without signs of reckless speculation.

The Path to $20,000: Accumulation Accelerates for Ethereum

Institutional flows, whale accumulation, and ETF demand continue to boost Ethereum’s long-term narrative. Recent on-chain data shows that large holders have increased positions, while U.S.-listed ETH ETFs absorbed over 1.6M ETH in July alone, creating a de facto floor in price. This accumulation trend is the bedrock of the $20,000 forecast many analysts now call achievable within this market cycle.

For traders, the setup is simple: an entry above $4,900 with stops under $4,600 aligns with trend continuation, targeting $5,300–$5,700 in the short run.

For investors, today’s consolidation may prove to be the base camp for Ethereum’s next advance—one that could carry it to $20,000 and beyond as macro tailwinds, regulatory clarity, and institutional adoption converge.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $11.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012795—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale