Ethereum Price Prediction: TradFi Inflows Could Impact ETH Price – What’s Next?

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 14, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum is attracting serious institutional attention. In just 14 consecutive sessions, spot ETH ETFs in the U.S. have seen over $812 million in inflows, more than double Bitcoin’s total over the same period. According to Bloomberg, nine Ethereum ETFs are leading the charge, with funds like BlackRock’s ETHA and Fidelity’s FETH capturing a large slice of daily volumes.

This sudden influx of TradFi capital, which included a $240 million spike on June 11 alone, indicates that hedge funds, RIAs, and asset managers are increasingly turning to Ethereum as their entry point into the crypto market.

CoinShares notes that ETH-based investment products generated $296 million in the past week alone, marking its highest total since the 2024 U.S. election. As regulatory clarity improves and ETF accessibility widens, Ethereum appears poised to benefit from deepening institutional confidence. But so far, price hasn’t quite caught up.

Ethereum Faces Technical Roadblocks

Despite bullish sentiment, Ethereum price prediction remains stuck under key resistance zones. After bouncing from a low of $2,439, ETH has been unable to break above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement ($2,518) and the 50-day EMA around $2,614.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

MACD momentum is recovering slightly, but the signal line still points to caution. Meanwhile, the downtrend line from early June continues to cap upside movement.

Key levels to monitor:

Bullish breakout: Close above $2,567 with strong volume could open the door to $2,614 and $2,647

Close above $2,567 with strong volume could open the door to $2,614 and $2,647 Downside risk: A decline below $2,480 might uncover ETH to a retest of $2,439 or lower

A decline below $2,480 might uncover ETH to a retest of $2,439 or lower MACD confirmation: Needed to validate any breakout attempt

Traders are watching these levels closely, as momentum builds around a potential move.

Can Inflows Power a Breakout for Ethereum?

While the price remains range-bound, the growing ETF inflow narrative may soon put pressure on the charts. Since June began, total inflows into Ethereum ETFs have climbed past $1.37 billion. That’s not a fluke; it’s a strong sign that Wall Street is gradually leaning into ETH exposure.

But inflows alone won’t push ETH higher without technical confirmation. A breakout above the $2,567 mark, backed by volume and MACD crossover, would likely ignite bullish sentiment and accelerate retail follow-through.

Bottom line:

Ethereum is at a tipping point. TradFi inflows are bullish, but until ETH clears resistance, price remains locked in consolidation. Traders should track ETF volume trends and technical thresholds to stay ahead of potential breakouts or breakdowns.

BTC Bull Token Nears $8.1M Cap as 58% APY Staking Attracts Last-Minute Buyers

With Bitcoin trading near $105K, investor focus is shifting toward altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). The project has now raised $7,141,005.09 out of its $8,216,177 cap, leaving less than $1 million before the next token price hike. The current price of $0.00256 is expected to increase once the cap is hit.

BTC Bull Token links its value directly to Bitcoin through two core mechanisms:

BTC Airdrops reward holders, with presale participants receiving priority.

Supply Burns occur automatically every time BTC increases by $50,000, reducing $BTCBULL’s circulating supply.

The token also features a 58% APY staking pool holding over 1.81 billion tokens, offering:

The token also features a 61% APY staking pool holding over 1.73 billion tokens, offering:

No lockups or fees

Full liquidity

Stable passive yields, even in volatile markets

This staking model appeals to both DeFi veterans and newcomers seeking hands-off income.

With just hours left and the hard cap nearly reached, momentum is building fast. BTCBULL’s blend of Bitcoin-linked value, scarcity mechanics, and flexible staking is