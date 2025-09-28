BTC $109,511.64 0.06%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: The $4,000 Psychological War Zone – Why ETH Must Hold This Line Against BTC’s Fear at 34

Cryptocurrency Ethereum
Ethereum price prediction at $4,000 faces pressure from $800M ETF outflows and fear index at 34. Can ETH hold its ground or break lower?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Wall Street-Backed Fund Adds 150,000 ETH – Institutions are Buying Now.

Ethereum is trading at $3,998, just below the $4,000 mark, after one of the toughest weeks since US spot ETH ETFs launched. Data from SoSoValue shows $800m left in Ethereum ETFs in 5 days, the largest weekly outflow on record. The heaviest selling occurred on Thursday to Friday, when ETH dipped below $4,000.

  • Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund: lost $360m
  • BlackRock’s ETHA Fund: lost $200m
  • Daily exits: $250m+ on consecutive days

Despite institutional selling, Ethereum held up. By Sunday, ETH was back above $4,000. Buyers still see value at these levels. The bounce is not just retail dip buying but long-term investor conviction that Ethereum’s fundamentals (decentralized finance and enterprise adoption) are still intact.

Fear Index Signals Caution but Creates Opportunity

While Ethereum fought back from ETF-driven losses, broader sentiment remains fragile. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index currently stands at 34, a reading that is deep in the “fear” zone. Historically, such pessimism can discourage short-term buying, yet it has also marked attractive entry points for contrarian investors.

Macroeconomic headwinds add to the uncertainty. A stronger U.S. dollar, hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve, and renewed volatility across equities all weigh on digital assets.

Still, Ethereum’s ability to stay anchored above $4,000 during heightened stress highlights the psychological importance of this line in the sand.

In effect, ETH’s price action is caught between two forces:

  • Negative drag from institutional outflows and global risk aversion
  • Positive support from retail demand and contrarian sentiment in fearful markets

This tug-of-war underscores why $4,000 is seen as a “war zone” level for Ethereum in the near term.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Forecast: Technical Signals

From a technical perspective, Ethereum price prediction remains in a cautious stance. The breakdown from a symmetrical triangle in mid-September confirmed weakness, with support levels tested repeatedly. The 50- and 100-period moving averages now slope downward, reinforcing the bearish bias.

Candlestick formations add nuance. A sequence of long red candles—a pattern resembling “three black crows”—confirmed sustained selling. Recent Doji and small-bodied candles near $3,975 reflect indecision, though long lower shadows hint at attempts to stabilize.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 41 has climbed from oversold levels, suggesting room for relief rallies without signaling a decisive reversal.

Key levels to watch include:

  • Resistance: $4,167 and $4,290
  • Support: $3,853, $3,733, and $3,590

For traders, two scenarios stand out.

Aggressive buyers could position near $3,850–$3,900, targeting a bounce toward $4,167 and $4,290 with stops just below $3,730. A safer approach is waiting for a confirmed daily close above $4,290 to re-enter long positions. Conversely, a decisive breakdown under $3,850 would likely accelerate losses toward $3,590.

For now, Ethereum’s ability to defend $4,000 amid heavy selling speaks to its resilience. If sentiment improves and institutional pressure eases, ETH may yet turn this psychological battleground into the foundation for its next rally.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $18.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012985—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Press Releases
XRP Price Prediction: The First US Spot XRP ETF is About to be Listed, and the XRP Price Target is $5
2025-09-28 11:45:00
Blockchain News
Hyperliquid’s HyperDrive DeFi Loses $773K in Account Compromise, Funds Bridged to BNB Chain and Ethereum
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-28 11:30:37
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
