Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout

Ethereum
Ethereum price prediction: ETH steadies near $3,984 as a symmetrical triangle hints at a $4,300 breakout — traders brace for volatility ahead.
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1760962528-ethereum-price-prediction-2

During the European session, Ethereum (ETH) is showing a slightly bullish bias, trading at around $3,984 level with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.5 billion. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, boasting a market cap of $480.9 billion, gained 1.04% over the past day.

Despite recent market volatility, ETH’s ability to maintain higher lows suggests growing trader confidence as it inches closer to a potential breakout.

The recent price action signals that buyers are quietly regaining control, as ETH consolidates within a tightening range between $3,920 and $4,115—a zone that typically precedes major directional moves.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Outlook: $4,300 Target in Focus

On the 4-hourly timeframe, the ETH/USD is shaping up for a possible symmetrical triangle breakout. Typically, a breakout of such a pattern triggers sharp price swings, particularly in the same direction where it is breaking out now.

In this case, ETH is breaking out to the upside. The 20-day EMA ($3,935) has nearly crossed above the 50-day EMA ($3,926), a short-term bullish signal indicating momentum may soon accelerate.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near 58, suggesting mild bullish bias without overbought conditions, leaving room for continued upside. Recent candlestick formations, spinning tops, Doji candles, and a bullish engulfing pattern, underscore a tug of war between bulls and bears, with momentum slowly tipping toward buyers.

Ethereum price prediction is likely to be bullish if ETH breaks above $4,115, the next resistance lies at $4,298 and $4,550, supported by historical Fibonacci levels. A rejection at current levels, however, could drag ETH toward $3,712 or $3,510, where demand has previously emerged.

Trade Setup and Market Outlook

For traders, a breakout above $4,115 offers a favorable long opportunity, targeting $4,298–$4,550, with a stop below $3,920. Conversely, a drop under $3,920 could open the door for short-term bearish setups toward $3,510.

Ethereum’s tightening price structure reflects volatility buildup—a condition often followed by sharp expansion moves. Whether it’s a bullish surge or a bearish pullback, this breakout is likely to define ETH’s direction heading into November 2025.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013165 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Ethereum

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,997,593,536,614
2.79
Trending Crypto
More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-26 11:45:21
Altcoin News
Kyrgyzstan Launches Stablecoin on BNB Chain, Eyes National Digital Currency and Crypto Reserve
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-26 11:13:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
