Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 31, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum is trading at $4,464, up 0.36% in the last 24 hours, with daily trading volume of $22.9 billion. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency carries a live market cap near $536 billion, but according to ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, that figure could be only the beginning.

Speaking on August 30, Lubin said Ethereum could grow by 100 times its current value, fueled by Wall Street’s adoption of decentralized technology. He argued that ETH could eventually surpass Bitcoin’s monetary base, a prediction often referred to as the long-debated “flippening.”

I am 100% aligned with almost all of what Tom @fundstrat says here.



Yes, Wall Street will stake because they currently pay for their infrastructure and Ethereum will replace much of the many siloed stacks they operate on (e.g. JPMorgam probably operates on several siloed stacks… https://t.co/bW93kkX1gW — Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) August 30, 2025

Lubin believes Ethereum will become the backbone of financial markets as banks integrate staking, validator nodes, and Layer 2 scaling solutions to replace their outdated infrastructure.

Large institutions such as JPMorgan, which still operate multiple siloed systems from past acquisitions, could save billions by shifting to Ethereum-based rails.

Why Wall Street Matters for ETH

Lubin pushed back on fears that Layer 2 scaling networks would weaken Ethereum’s Layer 1 foundation. Instead, he pointed to projects such as Linea and Proof of Burn as evidence that scaling efforts strengthen, not cannibalize, the base chain.

For him, Wall Street’s role will be pivotal. By running validators, writing smart contracts, and adopting DeFi processes, banks will gradually move onto Ethereum rails. In his view, this isn’t a niche experiment—it’s the next evolution of finance.

Key points from Lubin’s outlook:

Wall Street adoption could multiply ETH’s value by 100.

Banks like JPMorgan may reduce costs by adopting Ethereum-based systems.

Layer 2 networks are expected to reinforce Ethereum’s base layer.

ETH could surpass Bitcoin’s monetary base within the next market cycle.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Setup

Ethereum price prediction is showing strength after bouncing from trendline support near $4,265. On the four-hour chart, ETH continues to respect an ascending trendline, building a bullish structure of higher lows.

The RSI has climbed back to 51 after last week’s dip, showing a return of steady buying pressure. The MACD is narrowing its negative spread, signaling a potential bullish crossover. Recent candlesticks near support resemble spinning tops, patterns that often mark turning points when confirmed by volume.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Immediate resistance lies at $4,665, followed by $4,865. A clean breakout above $4,865 would pave the way to the psychological $5,100 level. Failure to hold trendline support, however, risks pullbacks to $4,265 or $4,070.

For traders, the risk-reward setup remains tilted toward the upside. A breakout above $4,665 could target $5,100 in the short run, with medium-term scenarios pointing to far higher valuations if Lubin’s thesis plays out. In his words, “ETH will likely 100x from here. Probably much more.”

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $13 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012835—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale