Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away

Ethereum just ripped back above $4,500 and is now pressing against that $4,800–$4,880 wall. That zone isn’t just resistance, it’s the gate to the next leg up. Tom Lee, chairman of $9B BitMine Immersion (BMNR), even confirmed they’ve been buying more ETH, saying, “Ethereum is entering a supercycle.” That lines right up with the broader analyst takes on Ethereum price prediction.

This bullish ETH cycle’s been rolling for a while now, and it feels like everyone is hopping on the train. You can see it in the exchange flows too. According to Cryptoquant data, ETH netflows have been consistently negative since the last major dip, meaning way more ETH is leaving exchanges than going in. That kind of supply drain usually fuels upside momentum.

Huge ETH Outflow Indicates Incoming Supply Squeeze

Since ETH’s big drop from $4,000 to $1,500, investor behavior has totally changed. Even with all the FUD and heavy criticism back then, exchange netflows have stayed consistently negative, meaning more ETH is being pulled off exchanges than put in.

On a 30-day average, about 55K ETH are leaving exchanges daily, levels we haven’t seen since the bear market. In just the past few days, some sessions saw over 400K ETH withdrawn in one shot. What seems unreal is that netflows haven’t turned positive once since July.

That kind of steady outflow indicates a change in strategy. Holders are moving coins into self-custody wallets for the long term. It’s a clear sign of trust in ETH’s future, and if supply keeps tightening like this, it sets the stage for a potential “supply squeeze” that could crack open the path to a $10K target.

Ethereum Price Prediction: $10,000 Could Be Sooner Than You Think

Source: ETHUSD / TradingView

ETH’s chart looks ready to make a move, and it’s pretty straightforward. Price has been stuck in a tight range for weeks, holding strong support at $4,300 while banging up against that heavy $4,800–$4,880 resistance zone.

If ETH clears resistance clean, momentum could push it toward $6,000 and even eye that $10K target long term. But if it gets pushed back again, a dip to the $4,300 range low would be the ideal spot to reload liquidity.

The RSI is sitting mid-range, and MACD’s cooling off, so momentum hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the setup stays bullish as long as $4,300 holds. This week is huge for ETH and the overall market, with the FOMC meeting just days away. Volatility will be hard, especially since rate cuts look almost guaranteed at this point.

