Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains

Ethereum extends rally amid $84B TVL surge – Ethereum price prediction suggests breakout potential toward $4,300 next.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 18, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum continued its upward trajectory this week, trading near $3,881.50 after gaining 4.04% in the past 24 hours and extending its rally over seven days. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency saw its intraday high reach $3,924, supported by improving on-chain fundamentals, renewed investor optimism, and growing institutional accumulation.

According to DefiLlama, Ethereum’s Total Value Locked (TVL) sits near $84 billion, maintaining its position as the dominant force in decentralized finance with roughly two-thirds of global DeFi liquidity. Despite a modest 0.7% daily dip, Ethereum’s network activity remains robust, underscoring its resilience.

Ethereum Daily Active Addresses – Source: ycharts

Ethereum’s daily active addresses climbed to 612,377 as of October 17, 2025, marking one of the strongest levels this month. Transaction volumes continue to hover above 1.6 million per day, while network fees exceeded $1.6 million in 24 hours, signaling sustained demand for block space.

At the same time, ETH exchange reserves have continued to fall, suggesting long-term accumulation and reduced short-term selling pressure among holders.

Key takeaways from Ethereum’s current on-chain landscape:

TVL near $84B despite minor pullback

612K daily active addresses; 1.6M+ transactions

Exchange balances declining, signaling accumulation

Asian Investors Plan $1 Billion Ethereum Treasury

A consortium of Asian investors is preparing a $1 billion Ethereum treasury to establish ETH as a regional reserve asset. The effort is led by Li Lin, founder of Huobi and chairman of Avenir Capital, with participation from HashKey Group’s Xiao Feng, Fenbushi Capital’s Shen Bo, and Meitu founder Cai Wensheng.

Ethereum getting another $1 billion ETH treasury company.



Bullish. pic.twitter.com/ghoU4Jg8aL — RYAN SΞAN ADAMS – rsa.eth 🦄 (@RyanSAdams) October 17, 2025

Bloomberg reports that pledges already exceed $1 billion, including $500 million from HongShan Capital Group (formerly Sequoia China) and $200 million from Avenir Capital. The initiative, expected to be announced within weeks, will reportedly combine direct ETH holdings with yield-based strategies built on Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem.

Institutional portfolios have been steadily adding ETH. Corporate treasuries now hold roughly 3.6 million ETH, led by BitMine Immersion (1.7 million ETH) and SharpLink Gaming (797,000 ETH)—together valued at about $3 billion.

While some analysts warn of overvaluation in digital asset treasuries, others view this as a sign of market maturation, particularly as Ethereum continues to outperform most Layer-1 competitors in network adoption and liquidity retention.

Ethereum Technical Outlook: Triangle Pattern Hints at Breakout

From a technical perspective, Ethereum price prediction remains neutral is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle, a pattern that often precedes sharp breakouts. The upper resistance lies near $3,937, aligning with the 100-EMA, while support sits around $3,713–$3,510, where the 50-EMA converges.

A confirmed breakout above $3,937 could propel ETH toward $4,093, with an extended target at $4,299, corresponding to key Fibonacci retracement levels. Conversely, a breakdown below $3,510 might trigger a pullback toward $3,350.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

With the RSI hovering near 48 and subtle bullish divergence forming, Ethereum appears poised for renewed upside momentum. If price confirms above resistance, ETH could rally toward $4,300–$4,550, aligning with the upper boundary of the descending channel.

Ethereum’s current consolidation likely represents a period of accumulation before its next major leg higher, a setup increasingly supported by on-chain data, institutional inflows, and optimism surrounding the upcoming $1 billion Asian treasury launch.

With momentum building across both institutional and on-chain fronts, Ethereum’s structure suggests this consolidation could precede a decisive breakout toward $4,500 and beyond.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $23.9 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013125 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.