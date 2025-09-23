Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Could Explode Higher as $10 Billion in Short Bets Hang by a Thread

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 23, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum has been slipping ever since it broke the all-time high at $4,934. It had its moment leading the market, but that edge faded. Even so, the setup still looks bullish since institutions keep scooping up ETH and pulling it off exchanges, which matches analysts’ bullish Ethereum price prediction.

BitMine just pulled off a massive move, buying over $1B worth of ETH last week. Their stash is now at 2.416M ETH, more than 2% of the supply, valued at around $10.1B. That makes them the biggest corporate ETH holder worldwide. Even with that, the price dropped more than 5%, sliding from above $4,400 to under $4,200, while short-term traders jumped in heavy with shorts.

BitMine Amasses 2% of All $ETH, Eyes 5% Network Control pic.twitter.com/LXUHbGsq0k — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDaily) September 23, 2025

Traders have plenty of reasons to boost short exposure. Glassnode data shows that ETH addresses in profit are hitting an all-time high, while whales are cashing out at historic gain levels.

Ethereum Faces The Largest Potential Liquidation Volume

Among altcoins, Ethereum has the biggest potential liquidation volume lined up for the last week of September. The 7-day liquidation map shows traders stacking more capital and leverage into shorts, pushing ETH’s potential liquidation size into the billions.

If ETH manages a rebound to $4,500 this week, shorts worth around $4.4B could get wiped out. A stronger recovery above $4,900 could push that number close to $10B. On the other hand, if ETH drops toward $3,560, long liquidations could reach about $900M only.

This imbalance shows that way more traders are betting against ETH than on it. If the price pushes up, shorts could get squeezed into closing, which would flood the market with buy orders and drive the price higher. That sets ETH up so even a bit of positive news or a sharp move upward could spark an oversized rally.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Massive Short Squeeze Could Push ETH Past $5K

Source: ETHUSD / TradingView

Ethereum ETFs keep pulling in inflows and big institutional money, and the chart still looks clean overall. Right now, ETH is retesting $4,200 after dropping below the key $4,500 support. If this $4,200 level gives way, holding above $4,000 becomes the key condition for buyers to keep control.

The RSI is sitting low around 28, which shows oversold conditions and hints at a short-term bounce. If ETH does bounce, the first level to watch is a retest of $4,500. A break above that would be the dream setup for bulls, since it could trigger a short squeeze and drive price back toward the all-time high.

This kind of volatility was expected after the FOMC meeting and the rate cuts. Once things settle, the market should start setting a clearer direction.

Snorter Presale Could Explode Next—Here’s Why

Ethereum’s setup right now shows exactly how fast things can flip when shorts get overloaded. A small push can trigger billions in liquidations and send prices ripping higher. That same setup vibe is what makes Snorter Bot’s presale so hot right now.

Just like ETH whales are shifting markets with massive moves, Snorter gives retail and degens the same kind of edge, letting them trade directly inside Telegram with speed and simplicity. You can mirror whale wallets, snipe hot plays instantly, and lock in a huge 116% APY with staking. Fees sit at just 0.85% and you get full MEV protection built in.

Snorter is giving traders the clean structure needed to ride the next parabolic wave. With more than $4.04M already raised in presale and whales loading up heavy, the stage is set for a breakout that could mirror Ethereum’s short squeeze potential.