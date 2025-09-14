Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Ethereum (ETH) is back in the spotlight as it consolidates around $4,640 after a strong move up from its base at $4,070 in early September. The second-largest cryptocurrency has gained over 13% in two weeks and is now within striking distance of the $5,000 psychological level.

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4,639 with a market capitalization of $559.9 billion and a daily trading volume of $27.9 billion.

Supply Squeeze Fuels ETH Optimism

One of the most significant bullish factors for Ethereum is its supply squeeze. Exchange reserves have dropped to 18.8 million ETH, the lowest level since 2016, and staking activity has surged, with over 36 million ETH (approximately 30% of the supply) now staked.

This reduces circulating supply, tightens liquidity, and puts upward pressure on price. Analysts also note that whale wallets and institutions have been quietly accumulating ETH, adding to the confidence in Ethereum’s long-term.

Key takeaways from the supply side:

Exchange reserves: 18.8M ETH, lowest since 2016

Over 36M ETH staked, ~30% of total supply

Whale accumulation supports institutional confidence

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Technical Outlook: Bulls Target $5K

From a technical perspective, the Ethereum price prediction is slightly bullish as ETH is in an ascending channel, with price action making higher lows and testing the channel’s upper boundary.

The breakout above $4,450 was confirmed by long green candles, a bullish engulfing pattern.

ETH Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum indicators are adding nuance. RSI has cooled from 69 to 60, so there’s room for consolidation without weakness. A spinning top or Doji candle could form here, indicating market indecision before the next move.

Support levels: $4,550 and $4,425 (50-SMA)

Resistance levels: $4,760, $4,945 and $5,135

Long-term floor: 200-SMA at $3,994

A daily close above $4,760 would likely lead to $4,945 and then $5,135, the level where previous rallies stalled. Sentiment remains positive, supported by both fundamentals and technicals.

Market Sentiment and Price Projection

Ethereum’s On-Balance Volume (OBV) recently flashed an accumulation signal before the recent move. Volume is up 12.26% in 24 hours to $43.4 billion, confirming the momentum.

For traders, a long entry above $4,600 with stops under $4,425 is a good setup. Targets are initially $4,760, then $4,945, and then $5,135.

For newcomers, the summary is straightforward: ETH is in a bullish channel, and as long as it holds above the moving averages, the odds are in favor of a move to $5,000 and beyond.

With institutional accumulation, shrinking exchange reserves and strong technicals all lining up, Ethereum may be about to make a big move.

