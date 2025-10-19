Ethereum Price Prediction: $536M BTC ETF Outflows Trigger ETH Liquidity Test – Can $3,800 Support Hold?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ethereum is attempting to steady above $3,984, even as major spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $536 million in net outflows on October 16, one of the heaviest single-day withdrawals since mid-2025. The sell-off marked a shift in institutional sentiment, briefly pulling liquidity from both BTC and ETH markets.
According to the data shared by Wu Blockchain, none of the twelve Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows on that day. On the other hand, spot Ethereum ETFs suffered $56.88 million in outflows, though BlackRock’s ETHA did post some modest net inflows.
This divergence between the two highlights the mixed appetite for digital asset exposure, as traders weigh the pros and cons of jumping in during the current volatility against playing it long term and holding on through both the bad and good times.
Market watchers are warning that if these ETF outflows continue, especially if they are large, liquidity in the crypto markets might get tight. And that would be bad news. On the other hand, ETH’s ability to stay above its key support levels is a good sign that holders still have faith in the coin and aren’t panicking yet.
Ethereum Defends Key Support Zone
Despite ETF-driven pressure, Ethereum continues to respect its $3,930–$3,950 support band, which has acted as a strong defense since early October. The price recently broke out of a symmetrical triangle, a consolidation pattern that often precedes directional moves.
A decisive candle close above both the 50-EMA and 200-EMA confirms renewed bullish momentum. The breakout candle also formed a bullish engulfing pattern, signaling that buying strength is overcoming prior weakness.
Meanwhile, the RSI reading at 68 indicates a healthy recovery without tipping into overbought conditions, leaving room for further upside. The series of higher lows on the two-hour chart reinforces ETH’s underlying bullish structure, showing accumulation from technical buyers.
Ethereum Technical Outlook: Path Toward $4,300
If Ethereum manages to stay above $3,930, the next significant level of resistance comes in around $4,093. From there, it might make another run toward $4,299. If it breaks that level, it could trigger a retest of $4,554 and complete a full measurement of the recent consolidation range.
But, if it fails to hold, ETH could end up sliding down to $3,713 or even $3,510 if the market downside really gets going.
Key Levels to Watch:
- Support: $3,930 / $3,713 / $3,510
- Resistance: $4,093 / $4,299 / $4,554
Trade Setup and Outlook
For anyone trying to pick up a quick profit, a long trade above $3,950 with a stop-loss at $3,710 looks like a pretty good bet – and the upside targets are between $4,299 and $4,554 if the momentum keeps going.
Looking ahead, Ethereum’s ability to hold its ground while the ETFs are getting drained of cash may determine where the crypto market goes next. If $3,800 can hold firm, ETH could regain its lead among altcoins as capital rotation picks up and market sentiment shifts towards recovery.
Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.
Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.
Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $23.9 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013125 before the next increase.
As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.
If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
- XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 17, 2025 – Crypto Sell-Off Deepens; Bitcoin Below $109K, Ethereum Under $4K, DePIN Sector Sinks 7%
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: After Triangle Breakdown, Is a Drop Below $105K Next?
